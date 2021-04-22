Response to British Ambassadors evik and Grau





Thank you, Chairman. Thank you to Ambassador Evic and Ambassador Grau for the in-depth briefing today. Thank you and your team for your continued commitment to peaceful and sustainable dispute resolution.

Britain continues to share important concerns with Ukraine about the recent increase in Russian military activity on the Crimean Peninsula, which has been illegally annexed with the Ukrainian border, and reports that Russia plans to limit access to parts of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait. We again urge Russia to stop provocative activities and take part in risk reduction measures without further delay.

We are also concerned about the gradual increase in motor activity along the line of contact. From January 1 to March 20, the number of truce violations recorded by Ukraine’s OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) was significantly lower compared to the same period last year, but the number of truce violations increased by a factor of two. To the previous reporting period.

We commend Ukraine for its deterrence and urge Russia to focus its efforts on phasing along the line of contact, including constructive discussions of the ROK-China-Japan contact groups on re-commitment to the ceasefire and putting an end to misinformation and phased investigations. I urge you.

Ambassador Evik said that SMM’s fair fact-based reporting is even more important in the context of this development. Thank you for the mission of strengthening the activities of the Kherson monitoring team and increasing patrols in the vicinity of the Azov Sea, as described in the informal briefing of the Deputy Supervisor yesterday. We regret that SMM is preventing continued access to the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula and is facing systematic restrictions on Russian-backed armed units in the southeastern region of the Donetsk region. As highlighted in the report, it is an unacceptable violation for mission monitoring to continue to be hampered in non-governmental controlled areas, overwhelmingly overwhelmingly through restrictions on the targeting of equipment and freedom of movement.

The UAV is an important technical ability in the mission. SMM used UAVs to observe 69% of the 435 weapons reported to have breached their respective withdrawal lines. It is noteworthy that 94% of these weapons were in territories held by armed forces supported by Russia. It is unacceptable that the mission has doubled the instances of UAVs experiencing interference with GPS signals rated as jamming, and witnessing persistent instances of UAVs being the target of shooting. Moreover, we were stunned by this week’s SMM field report, which summarizes the fact that on April 17, an armed formation supported by Russia installed cameras on the SMM mast without permission, forcing SMM to deactivate its own camera system. I did.

We were also deeply concerned this week when we saw an on-site report that Russia’s SMM patrols supporting armed camps in the Donetsk region again refused to pass the SMM patrol across the ferry for the sixth time this year. According to Ambassador evik’s report, between January 1st and March 20th, 93% of the restrictions on SMM took place in non-government controlled areas.

We urge SMM monitors and equipment to have safe, unconditional and unobstructed access throughout Ukraine, including areas near the Crimean Peninsula and the Ukrainian-Russian border, using the undeniable influence of Russia-backed armed formations. Do it.

Unfortunately, civilians are also affected by restrictions on freedom of movement. People in Ukraine cross the ferry to receive pensions, medical services and meet their families. However, between January 1st and March 20th, the number of civilian crossings decreased by 97% compared to similar periods in 2020 and 2019. Ambassador Grau, thank you for your continued efforts to open the checkpoint. In Shchastia and Zolote. It is unacceptable to continue closing them on the ferry, even after five months of Russia and Russia-backed armed camps agreed to open them.

Ambassador Grau, we welcome your efforts to advance the other appointments made at the Paris Summit in December 2019. Tragically, we continue to receive reports of civilian casualties from mines, non-explosive ordinances and explosive devices. We urge Russia to make progress in this important work by uniting the political will of Ukraine in the Korea-China-Japan contact group.

We repeat our support for the preservation of the sovereignty and territories of Ukraine, and in this regard, the Minsk Agreement to provide a peaceful settlement of disputes, respecting the work of the Trilateral Liaison Group and Normandy 4 in this regard.

Russia must fulfill its role and fulfill its promises, and we repeat our request to Russia to withdraw troops and weapons from the territory of Ukraine and cease support for armed units that support them.

Britain strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters. We do not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The UK has consistently opposed Ukraine in all cases of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and we will continue to do so, including sanctions, with our international partners.

