President Biden pledges to cut US fossil fuel emissions by up to 52% by 2030





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) President Joe Biden on Thursday opened a world climate summit by pledging to cut at least half the climate-destroying coal and oil fumes the United States is pumping, a pledge the United States is pumping he hopes to encourage the big polluters to step up their efforts.

Biden pledged to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions by up to 52 percent by 2030, as allies pledged when launching an all-virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders on Thursday, marking the return of the United States to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under former President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration’s commitment requires by far the most ambitious climate effort ever undertaken by the United States, nearly doubling the cuts the Obama administration made in the landmark Paris climate agreement. 2015.

Meeting that moment is more than preserving our planet, said Biden, speaking from a television set for a virtual summit of 40 world leaders. It is about providing a better future for all of us, he said, calling it a moment of peril but of opportunity.

The signs are undeniable. the science is undeniable. the cost of inaction keeps rising, ”he added.

Biden’s administration sketches a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States, where factories produce advanced batteries for export, chain employees reinstall an efficient national electricity grid, and crews cap the plate – abandoned oil and gas forms and coal mines.

“No nation can solve this crisis on its own, and this summit is a step on the road to a secure, prosperous and sustainable future,” Biden said in a tweet minutes before the summit began.

The new emergency comes as scientists say climate change caused by coal-fired power plants, car engines and other fossil fuels is already worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to ward off most of the catastrophic extremes of global warming.

FILE – In this January 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

The United States is not waiting, the costs of the delays are too high, and our nation is determined to act now, ”the Biden administration said in a statement. Climate change poses an existential threat, but responding to this threat provides an opportunity to support well-paying union jobs, strengthen the work communities of the Americas, protect public health, and advance environmental justice.

AP sources: Biden pledges to halve greenhouse gases by 2030

Officials in the Biden administration, previewing the new target, revealed aspirations rather than specific plans, budget lines or legislative proposals to achieve it. Administration officials briefing reporters ahead of Biden’s announcement made no direct mention of politically sensitive steps to wean the United States off oil, natural gas and coal. They emphasized the role of technology, including carbon capture and hydrogen, which have yet to be developed to scale at an affordable price.

Biden previously signed executive actions in January dealing with aspects of climate change, from suspending new oil and gas leases on federal lands to reducing fossil fuel subsidies.

US, China agree to urgently cooperate on climate crisis

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris opened the Earth Day summit from the East Room of the White House to world leaders including heads of China, Russia, India, oil states the Gulf, European and Asian allies, and island and coastal nations already battling the effects of climate change. Pope Francis will also participate.

Biden was planning to attend a second live-streamed summit session later in the morning on funding the efforts of the poorest countries to rebuild and protect their economies from global warming.

This is an urgent but not perfect time for the United States to try to stimulate action for several reasons, and the summit will unfold like a telethon-like live stream on the climate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a threshold scientists say can prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

With the United States’ commitment and other emissions reduction announcements from Japan, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom, countries representing more than half of the global economy will now have committed to reduce fossil fuel fumes enough to prevent the world’s climate from warming, disastrously, by more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, the Biden administration said.

The world’s two main climate violators, China and the United States, are arguing over non-climate issues. Chinese President Xi Jinping waited until Wednesday to confirm he would even participate.

Japan raises its emissions reduction target to 46% by 2030

India, the world’s third largest emitter of fossil fuel vapors, is pressuring the United States and other richer countries to spend billions of dollars they pledged to help poorer countries to build alternatives to coal-fired power stations and power grids with high energy consumption.

Where is this money? There is no money in sight, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said ahead of this month’s summit, after Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry visited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose nation is by some estimates the world’s fourth worst climate polluter, has also accepted the US invitation, but tension exists over Biden calling him a killer, “as part of strong tensions over Putin’s aggressiveness abroad and US sanctions.

Biden outlined part of his $ 2 trillion approach to transforming U.S. transportation systems and power grids in his campaign climate plan and infrastructure proposals for Congress. But there is no definitive and quick plan detailing how the United States will deliver on Biden’s promise to eliminate all carbon emissions from its economy by 2050.

India reaffirms commitment to Paris deal in meeting with Kerry

China and the United States together account for almost half of global climate emissions. Climate experts hope Xi will follow up on the commitment of the United States and China’s neighbors and toughen his own emissions targets in the coming months.

Xi’s government continues to build and finance new coal-fired power plants, and China’s emissions continue to rise. Myllyvirta, the central Helsinki climate expert, said Xi’s comments in recent national policy forums make it clear that he is serious about cutting emissions.

Amid disputes between the United States and China over land claims, business practices and human rights, however, the two countries’ pre-summit declarations were an island of climate cooperation amid a sea of ​​complaints and of grievances. The international community knows very well who is acting, who is playing lip service, who is making a contribution and who is seeking their own interests, ”Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said before the summit.

Reporting by Ellen Knickmeyer and Christina Larson. The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

