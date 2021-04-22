UK Considers Apparel Trade Examiner To Fight Labor Abuse | Manufacturing sector





The UK government is considering introducing apparel trade examiners to monitor the relationship between large retailers and suppliers.

The idea was presented as one of several ways to improve the environment of apparel workers by a group of inter-party lawmakers investigating labor abuse in fashion retailers’ domestic and international supply chains.

Matthew Taylor, a former director of labor market crackdowns, also supported this concept in fear that voluntary actions did not substantially improve wages and working conditions in the fashion industry.

This issue was highlighted last year by the disclosure of the situation at the Leicester garment factory supplying online fashion group Boohoo, and the difficulties of overseas suppliers whose orders are canceled due to the global Covid epidemic.

In response to the proposal, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wrote to the MPs that the verdict had worked well in the grocery industry and that large grocery retailers have implemented a code of conduct for the industry to ensure that direct suppliers are treated legally and fairly.

Grocery examiners are authorized to fine large retailers up to 1% of UK sales and have investigated the company’s problems, including Tesco, Co-op, and Morrisons, instructing them to change their working practices. Tesco had to pay 1 million for a watchdog investigation that discovered that supermarkets deliberately delayed payments to vendors to increase profits.

In a letter to the Congressional Environmental Audit Committee issued Thursday, Kwarteng said officials had discussed proposals for similar plans in the apparel deal with activists. However, he warned: There are significant differences between the grocery sector and the fashion industry in terms of the size and distribution of their market share, so it is important to understand whether this model is effective in driving compliance in apparel manufacturing.

Kwarteng also added that the government is discussing potential licensing plans for apparel manufacturers that will give retailers more confidence and will submit a proposal for a single employment rights enforcement agency.

He added that the government is encouraging businesses to comply with existing orders for apparel purchased from countries like Bangladesh during the pandemic.

