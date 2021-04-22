The worst is behind us: Airlines are seeing signs of continued recovery.





The worst seems to be over for the airlines. Now all that’s left is to wait for the summer travel frenzy to begin.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines were the last two major US airlines to release financial results for the first three months of the year on Thursday. The American lost nearly $ 1.3 billion, while Southwest earned $ 116 million, a welcome profit after overcoming its first annual loss in half a century last year.

While the pandemic is not over, we believe the worst is behind us, in terms of the severity of the negative impact on travel demand, Gary Kelly, president of Southwests, said in a statement. Vaccinations are on the rise and hospitalizations related to Covid-19 in the United States are down significantly from their peak in January 2021. As a result, we are seeing a steady weekly improvement in domestic leisure bookings, which started in mid-February 2021.

This sentiment is shared across the industry.

With the momentum underway since the first quarter, we are seeing signs of a continued recovery in demand, Doug Parker, US managing director, said in a statement Thursday. His counterpart at United Airlines issued an equally encouraging statement this week, despite a loss of $ 1.4 billion. Delta Air Lines reported a loss of $ 1.2 billion last week.

The industry has been bolstered by federal support, receiving $ 54 billion in grants to pay workers over the past year and $ 25 billion in loans. Southwest’s Mr Kelly credited the airlines’ small profit, saying the airline would have lost $ 1 billion in the first quarter without it.

Southwest was also supported by its limited exposure to business and international travel, which has been slow to rebound and is lucrative parts of the business for American, Delta and United. Pleasure travel to the United States, which all airlines serve, is almost fully recouped.

Air travel began to recover significantly in early March, with data from the Transportation Security Administration showing a steady increase in the number of people screened at airport security checkpoints compared to the same period in 2019. This increase has eased somewhat since the beginning of the month, as controls have decreased. around 42% in the last week compared to 2019.

Southwest said travel demand continues to improve with summer fast approaching and customers are once again feeling comfortable planning their trips further afield. The airline estimates it has around 35% of bookings planned for June and 20% for July in place.

