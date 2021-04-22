EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: United States International Climate Finance Plan





President Bidens’ decree on the fight against the climate crisis in the country and abroad (OE 14008, signed on January 27, 2021) called for the preparation of a climate finance plan (hereinafter the plan). This plan, the first of its kind in the US government, focuses on international climate finance. For the purposes of this plan, climate finance refers in part to the provision or mobilization of financial resources to help developing countries reduce and / or avoid greenhouse gas emissions and build their resilience and to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

1. Strengthening international climate finance and enhancing its impact The administration adopts ambitious but achievable targets for the amount of public climate finance provided by the United States, recognizing the urgency of the climate crisis, in the face of the sharp decline in international climate finance in fiscal year 2018-2021, and understand the need to restore U.S. leadership in international climate diplomacy.

The United States intends to double our annual public climate finance to developing countries by 2024 from the average level during the second half of the Obama-Biden administration (fiscal year 2013-2016). As part of this goal, the United States intends to triple our adaptation funding by 2024. The Biden administration will work closely with Congress to achieve these goals.

U.S. agencies, in collaboration with development partners, will prioritize climate in public investment, strengthen technical assistance and long-term capacity, align support with country needs and priorities, and stimulate investment in adaptation and resilience. For example, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will release a new climate change strategy in November 2021, during the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will update its development strategy not only to include climate for the first time, but also to make investments in climate change mitigation and adaptation a top priority. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) will adopt a new climate strategy in April 2021, focused on investing in climate-smart development and sustainable infrastructure, and aims to have more than 50% of its program funding spent on climate-related investments over the next five years. The Treasury will lead the U.S. executive directors of multilateral development banks (MDBs) to help ensure that MDBs set and implement ambitious climate finance goals and policies, in partnership with other shareholders.

US departments and agencies will strengthen strategic coordination in the provision and mobilization of international climate finance and technical assistance to ensure complementarity of agency efforts, instruments and expertise. Departments and agencies will increase collaboration and adopt best practices for integrating climate considerations into their international work and investments, such as climate risk screening for all projects to ensure they are resilient.

2. Mobilize private international financing Public interventions, including public financing, must also mobilize private capital. Several efforts will make it possible to mobilize more private financing. For example, MCC will expand partnerships and the use of blended finance to catalyze private capital for climate projects. DFC will increase its climate-related investments from fiscal 2023, so that at least a third of its new investments are linked to tackling the climate crisis. The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) will identify ways to significantly increase, in line with its mandate, its support for exports of renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy storage beneficial to the United States. environment from the United States. U.S. agencies including DFC, U.S. Agency for Trade and Development, EXIM, Department of State, MCC, and USAID will work together to build a strong portfolio of investable projects.

3. End official international financing of carbon-intensive fossil fuel energies Reducing public investment in carbon-intensive fossil fuel energies is a necessary corollary to increasing investment in carbon-intensive fossil fuel energies. climate-friendly activities. Departments and agencies will seek to end international investment and support for carbon-intensive fossil fuel energy projects. Departments and agencies will work with other countries, in bilateral and multilateral forums, to promote the flow of capital to climate-focused investments and move away from high-carbon investments. The Treasury, in partnership with other countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and other US government departments and agencies, will spearhead efforts to change disciplines on official financing of exports provided by the OECD’s export credit agencies, in order to redirect financing away from carbon. intensive activities.

4. Make capital flows consistent with low emission and climate resilient pathways Financial markets increasingly demand investment opportunities compatible with low greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and climate resilient pathways. climate Supporting the flow of capital to activities that correspond to these pathways involves building an ecosystem of data, information, practices and procedures that allow financial market players to internalize climate considerations in their decisions. This concept is incorporated into Article 2.1 (c) of the Paris Agreements and has been widely adopted by policymakers and financial regulators around the world. The Treasury Department, in coordination with other US agencies and regulators, as appropriate, will continue to promote improved information on climate-related risks and opportunities; identify climate-focused investments; management of climate-related financial risks; and align portfolios and strategies with climate goals.

5. Define, Measure, and Report US International Climate Finance Building on more than a decade of experience tracking climate finance, the US intends to ensure that our future reports are at the forefront of transparency and evolve alongside our strategic approach to climate finance. This will include more detailed reporting, tracking funding for vulnerable populations, and improved reporting on mobilization and impact.

National Security Council staff will conduct a review of this plan in FY2023 to take stock of progress and assess whether changes are needed to increase ambition and impact.

