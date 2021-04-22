Virtual Conference for UK-African Legal Services





Event discussions to strengthen UK legal services in new and emerging markets follow the December UK-Africa Online Trade Mission, centered on sharing expertise and building ongoing partnerships.

This one-day event is part of the GREAT (LSAG) campaign, with the strengths of British and Welsh law, UK legal expertise, and Justice Legal Services promoting the world-renowned independent judiciary to the fastest growing overseas markets. Legal services.

The conference will bring together legal experts from the UK and the African continent to serve as a platform for international cooperation between regions that created 160 million value in UK legal services exports in 2018 alone.

Delegates will listen to speeches from various industry leaders to foster long-term relationships and promote UK expertise on key issues such as legal skills and dispute resolution.

Sir Robert Buckland QC MP said:

I am excited to host this virtual British-African Legal Services Conference, building on the success of the trade missions over the past few years.

Events like this will enable us to continue building important partnerships to grow this sector internationally, demonstrating the unique expertise and outstanding talent we have to offer.

Legal services are making an enormous 22 billion contribution to the UK economy and are critical to building a better environment from pandemics around the world.

Today’s event builds on the success of the first trade mission for UK-African legal services in December, while at the same time aiming to establish the UK legal sector as an outstanding partner of choice for African companies and law firms.

Legal experts from across the continent will be present, including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Malawi, Egypt, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Angola.

Building on commercial law experience in litigation and international arbitration, Lord Wolfson QC will deliver a keynote address highlighting the strengths of the UK-Africa partnership.

Lord Wolfson QC said:

I am committed to playing a role in promoting cooperation and mutually beneficial growth between UK and overseas partners.

Countries on the African continent will be at the forefront of the global economy as the 21st century progresses, as evidenced by increased political stability, sustained economic growth, and increased interest in demand industries, including technology.

There are many exciting opportunities for all of us to seize, which promises mutual prosperity in the future.

The online platform also provides a networking opportunity for legal professionals to schedule virtual 1-1 meetings with international colleagues.

Meanwhile, Andrew Skipper, Head of Africa Affairs at Hogan Lovells, will chair an in-house perspective session with legal counsel at some of the largest African companies.

Andrew Skipper, Head of Africa Affairs at Hogan Lovells, said:

I am happy to be involved in legal services. Following last year’s virtual trade mission, the GREAT campaign, which gathered a wealth of legal expertise across the continent, was launched again.

This time, the conversation begins with senior legal advisors sharing insights gained from the board and discussing upcoming partnership opportunities.

After the uncertainty of the past year, we will be able to see GC play a positive role in growing our business, building capacity and promoting diversity.

The event will be closed by Emily Tofield, Director of Communications at the Department of Justice and founder of the Legal Services are GREAT campaign. He will share her highlights and highlights from the conference.

Note to editors Legal Services are GREAT (LSAG) is the UK’s most ambitious international campaign to promote the strengths of UK law. World famous independent judiciary; UK legal expertise for foreign markets. The goal of this campaign is to promote the growth of UK legal services in the fastest growing market in the world, expand business networks, and create export wins for law firms and chambers of commerce. As part of the GREAT campaign, LSAG is using the strengths of a globally recognized, trusted and respected brand to make the UK a safe and reliable place to do business. With presence in 32 countries around the world, Legal Services are GREAT is an internationally recognized brand and has successfully completed its trade missions to Nigeria, Kazakhstan, China and Chile. The legal sector brings significant economic benefits to the UK, accounting for 1.5% of UK total GDP. It also provides jobs for over 330,000 people. In 2018, the UK exported 36,526,000 to South Africa, 17,110,000 to Nigeria, 8,060,000 to Ghana and 5,446,000 to Kenya. Over the past year and a half, the Legal Services are GREAT campaign has recorded approximately 650,000 export successes and an additional 4 million forecasts over the next four years.

