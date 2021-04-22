Weekly jobless claims in the United States hit their lowest level in 13 months; drop in home sales





People line up outside a recently reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, Ky., United States on April 15, 2021. REUTERS / Amira Karaoud

The number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits fell to a 13-month low last week, suggesting layoffs were lowering and raising expectations for another month of successful job growth in April as the reopening of the economy releases pent-up demand.

As the labor market recovery gathers pace, red flags are emerging in the housing market, the star of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales of previously owned homes fell to a seven-month low in March as prices hit an all-time high amid acute home shortages, other data showed on Thursday. Realtors have warned that expensive homes could become a permanent feature of the market, deepening inequalities.

Even though the economy is booming and the scars in the labor market are healing thanks to massive government public aid and increased COVID-19 vaccinations, 17.4 million people continue to receive health benefits. unemployment checks.

“We are seeing a decline in claims in most states, which shows that the employment recovery has become more broad geographically,” said Robert Frick, business economist with the Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Va. . “However, a growing number of Americans are out of work longer, and these are the ones who are more difficult to re-enter the workforce.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 39,000 to 547,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended April 17, the lowest since mid-March 2020, the Labor Department said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 617,000 candidates for the last week.

It was the second week in a row that claims were below the 700,000 level since March 2020, when mandatory closures of non-essential businesses like restaurants and bars were imposed to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections. . There were sharp drops in deposits in Texas and New York, as well as drops in several other states.

Claims have remained high due to fraud, particularly in California and Ohio. Improved unemployment benefit programs, including a weekly grant of $ 300, could also encourage some people to attempt to apply for assistance, although not all claims are approved.

The latest Labor Department data on first payments shows that only a fraction of claims have been successful in recent months.

The weekly grant and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA) will run until September 6. Compensation claims soared to a record 6.149 million at the start of April 2020. In a healthy labor market, claims are normally between 200,000 and 250,000.

Including the PUA program, 699,798 people filed claims last week, grinding below 700,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Wall Street shares were mixed. The dollar (.DXY) gained against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices have fallen.

WIDE IMPROVEMENT

The United States has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to most American adults, and more than half of that population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States. One-third of American adults are fully vaccinated, along with 26% of the general population, he said.

That, combined with the White House’s $ 1.9 trillion pandemic bailout, has enabled broader economic re-engagement. The resulting surge in demand has left companies looking for workers. Retail sales hit a record high in March and factories are buzzing.

Last week’s claims data covered the period in which the government investigated business establishments for the non-farm payroll component of the April jobs report. First-time deposits fell by 765,000 in mid-March, bolstering hopes of large job gains in April.

The economy created 916,000 jobs in March, the most in seven months. Employment, however, remains 8.4 million jobs below its February 2020 peak.

“Job growth in spring 2021 receives a boost as better weather allows for more outdoor activity,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pa. “Job growth will remain very strong through 2021 and into 2022 thanks to vaccination efforts and stimulus payments that support consumer spending.”

But the housing market is backing down. Existing home sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.01 million units last month, the lowest level since August 2020, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday in a report. separate report. The drop reflected a tightening in supply, which pushed the median home price up from a record 17.2% from a year ago to an all-time high of $ 329,100.

Sales are geared towards larger, more expensive houses. The NAR reported intense bidding wars which it said could lead to discrimination against some buyers.

“Without an increase in supply, the company’s wealth division will expand with landlords enjoying sizable equity gains while tenants will struggle to become homeowners,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist. of the NAR. Read more

However, housing remains supported by the recovery of the labor market. The Compensation Claims Report showed that the number of people receiving benefits after a first week of help fell from 34,000 to 3.674 million in the week ended April 10.

Alleged continuing claims fell by $ 23.1 million at the height of the crisis. Part of the drop is likely due to people finding work and exhausting their benefit eligibility, which is capped at 26 weeks in most states.

About 5.6 million people received extended benefits during the week ended April 3. Another 492,999 were benefiting from a state program for those who had exhausted their first six months of aid. At the beginning of April, 17.405 million people were receiving benefits under all programs.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

