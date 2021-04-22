Line up for British banking reform





Ringfencing, not Brexit, has caused the biggest upheavals and costs for British banks in recent years. Ring fencing, a key component of the UK’s response to the 2008 financial crisis, required large lenders to separate key deposits from the investment banking unit. Ring fencing has really existed since 2019, but the government is reviewing its effectiveness. This is premature.

A review board led by Keith Ske Oaks, former chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen, called for evidence this week. Skeoch, published in the Financial Times, stressed that the board’s final recommendations to the government will be driven by the evidence.

He couldn’t say otherwise, but this doesn’t stop the risk of an exercise going on in the wrong premises. It makes sense to assess whether major reforms have worked and have resulted in unintended consequences. In addition, the law on ring fencing in 2013 mandated that it be reviewed within two years of its enforcement.

However, after just 27 months, there will be a shortage of evidence for ring fencing. The burden has to be placed on those who are making changes to the recently created system and agitating them at great expense to make strong claims for more upheaval. The assessment is also set against the broader background of deregulation after Brexit and as memories of the crisis fade. It is good to remember that the Review Board and the Treasury Department is not the same as evidence of absence that there is no evidence of the benefits of ring fencing.

This rule applies to lenders with more than £25 billion in customer and small business deposits. With stricter capital and liquidity requirements, and debt that can be converted into equity, Ring Fencing aims to protect customer deposits and prevent taxpayer bailouts from banks that are too big to fail.

The slanderers complain that separation will hardly help solve the cause of the financial crisis. British lenders in trouble have overwhelmingly focused on retail, not investment banking. Ring fencing was designed with similar reforms planned in the US and EU. The latter plan has stagnated and the United States is still structurally separated, but the rules are more dynamic and the elements are relaxed.

However, whether ring fencing is the right solution to the UK problem is debatable, at least for now. The bank had to implement it by launching a new operation at an estimated cost of £7 billion. Meanwhile, according to official 2013 estimates, ring fencing reduces the frequency and severity of failures by 10%, which is equivalent to savings of £7 billion per year.

British banks complain that rules that are almost unique in major economies are at a disadvantage in competition. Foreign lenders say ring fencing is one of the reasons to avoid the UK. Goldman Sachs’ retail bank stopped depositing as it neared the £25 billion threshold. Smaller lenders groan their bigger rivals, stick to deposits that cannot be placed elsewhere, and then move to the mortgage and consumer credit markets. This leads to the risk of increasing smaller rivals, but this leads to better rates for customers.

Raising risk and reducing competition runs counter to other post-crisis goals. It is these issues that should focus on the review rather than the lobbying of the Wall Street giants looking to raise deposits to fund investment banking activities.

A larger, unproven question for the review is: Has the UK prevented future bailouts? Ring fencing and other post-crisis actions have at least reduced the likelihood that we will know sooner or later compared to 2008.

