Unemployment claims in the United States fall to 547,000, another pandemic low

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

April 22, 2021 at 2:05 pm

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans seeking unemployment assistance fell last week to 547,000, the lowest point since the outbreak of the pandemic and an encouraging sign that layoffs are slowing thanks to improving labor markets.

The Labor Ministry said Thursday that claims had fallen by 39,000 from 586,000 revised a week earlier. Weekly jobless claims are down sharply from a high of 900,000 in early January. At the same time, they are still well above the level of around 230,000 that prevailed before the viral epidemic ravaged the economy in March of last year.

With 135 million Americans having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the economy opening more every day, the number of job opportunities will continue to increase, said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, a European bank.

About 17.4 million people continued to receive unemployment benefits in the week ending April 3, up from 16.9 million the week before. Most of the increase has occurred in two states, California and Texas, which process their requests every two weeks. In California, recipients of a federal long-term unemployed program have climbed nearly 50%, a sign that the state has likely processed a backlog of claims that had been filed earlier.

Still, the number of ongoing beneficiaries has fallen by around 2.3 million since the start of March, when the figure was 19.7 million, proof that more people are being hired. Some long-term unemployed may also have exhausted all their benefits.

The labor market as a whole is growing steadily. Last month, employers across the country added 916,000 jobs, the most since August, a sign that a sustained recovery is taking hold. The unemployment rate fell from 6.2% to 6%, well below the pandemic peak of almost 15%.

The number of available jobs has also jumped in recent weeks, leading many employers to complain that they cannot find enough workers despite still high unemployment. Several factors can prevent some unemployed people from looking for a job. They understand fears of contracting the virus, childcare needs, and the fact that an additional federal unemployment benefit of $ 300 per week, on top of state aid, means some low-income workers may receive equal or more income from unemployment benefits compared to their old job salary.

Weekly data on unemployment assistance claims are generally considered a rough measure of layoffs, as only people who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own are eligible. But during the pandemic, the numbers became a less reliable barometer.

States have struggled to clear the backlog of unemployment claims, and alleged fraud has clouded the actual volume of job cuts. In addition, the additional federal unemployment payment, in addition to regular state unemployment assistance, could have encouraged more people to apply for benefits.

For now, the economy is showing constant signs of recovery. Sales at retail stores and restaurants climbed 10% in March, the largest increase since last May. Federal stimulus checks for $ 1,400 were sent to most adults. And Americans who have kept their jobs have racked up additional savings, some of which they will likely spend now that states and cities have relaxed trade restrictions and the virus is gone.

Economic growth is accelerating so fast that major concerns surrounding the economy have shifted from high unemployment and anemic spending to bottlenecks in business supply chains and the difficulty that some businesses say they have to find enough workers.

These issues, in turn, have fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve’s low interest rate policies could fuel a spike in inflation. Wholesale prices jumped 4.2% last month from a year earlier, the largest 12-month increase in nearly a decade.

Yet consumer prices are increasing at a more moderate pace so far. They rose 2.6% in March from a year earlier, mainly on higher gasoline prices. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation has only increased 1.6% in the previous 12 months.

Economists expect inflation to rise steadily in the coming months, as prices fell about a year ago when the pandemic first hit and the economy largely shrank. closed. This makes comparisons with the price levels of a year ago particularly important.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said he expects the rise in inflation to be temporary and that supply bottlenecks will eventually disappear as shipments resume and factories produce more parts.

