US troops in Afghanistan begin packing materials in preparation for withdrawal





KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) The U.S. military began shipping materiel and terminating contracts with local service providers ahead of the May 1 start of the final phase of its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, a head of the US Department of Defense.

The withdrawal under US President Joe Biden marks the end of the America’s longest war after a 20-year military engagement. Currently, some 2,500 American troops and approximately 7,000 Allied forces are still in Afghanistan.

In February of last year, the US military began closing its small bases. In mid-April, the Biden administration announced that the final phase of the withdrawal would begin on May 1 and end before September 11.

Since then, the military has been shipping supplies and terminating local contracts for services such as garbage collection and maintenance work, the US official told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with the law. to the briefing rules.

While preparations are underway, troops probably won’t start leaving for a few weeks, he said, adding that we won’t see a decrease in numbers (of troops) until the remaining bases are closed. .

There have been indications that the withdrawal could be completed long before September 11, which marks the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida terrorist attack on the United States and the trigger for the US invasion of Afghanistan. .

On Wednesday, the German Defense Ministry said discussions were underway between military planners with the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Kabul for a possible withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan as early as July 4.

In the short term, America will likely increase its troop presence in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said last Friday. The additional troops would be in Afghanistan over the coming weeks and months to help with the Herculean task of concluding 20 years of war.

While much of the equipment returned to the United States will be shipped by air, the military will also use land routes through Pakistan and north through Central Asia, the department official said. defense.

American equipment that is neither shipped back to America nor given to the Afghan National Security Forces will be sold to contractors who, in turn, will sell it in local markets.

You’ll likely start to see it showing up in bazaars as junk, the official said.

The Taliban, meanwhile, did not engage when the PA asked them if the insurgents were going to attack US and NATO troops initially. It is too early for these questions, nothing can be said about the future, said Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem.

In a deal the Taliban signed with former President Donald Trump last year, the deadline for the US withdrawal was set for May 1. Under the deal, the Taliban promised not to attack US and NATO troops, but they also later promised consequences if Washington defeats the deadline.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos