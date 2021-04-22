We Are Full Of Handcuffs: British South Asian Diaspora Despair As India Joins Covid Red List | India





In the past 17 months, Saurav Dutt has had to watch from a distance see relatives lost to Covid, ancestral families damaged by typhoons, isolation, sadness and mental suffering from sickness caused older people to question their very existence. .

He booked flights in May, but cases soared and India, which has been on the UK travel redlist from April 23rd, is no longer an option. It’s a very worrying time, Dutt said. You might think there are a million ways to help here, but it’s handcuffed. We need to be there to handle these things.

As India joins Pakistan and Bangladesh, travel in three South Asian countries with a diaspora population in the UK is mostly banned, breaking hopes for thousands of reunited families during the summer.

And many who have traveled in recent weeks are stuck in Limbo, unable to return to the UK due to hotel quarantine costs and soaring flight prices. This means a sea of ​​financial and mental hardships as families are separated, jobs and livelihoods are at stake, and schools and exams are missed.

The government’s big bang approach to Pakistan’s re-listing was numb and unnecessarily punishing British citizens, Jisan Mirza, who returned to England from Lahore, said he had no choice but to pay for the quarantine of robbed hotels despite being already in the country. He was in debt because he had to go back to work to his wife and children.

Many people think they were punished for not being given enough time to travel and return to England for compassionate reasons. Not everyone travels for vacation purposes, and they can afford it, a man who went to Pakistan last month to help his sick mother said. He is self-employed and must return to his wife and children as well.

Gohar Sha’s wife and three young children went to Lahore for his father’s funeral at the end of March, and he was afraid that he would never see them again until domestic quarantine was allowed. They have to come back, Shah said. His two youngest children fell ill and had to be admitted to the hospital. But i can’t handle it [hotel quarantine] It’s because you already owe too much and you can’t get any more loans.

There was a feeling of unfair treatment, with many pointing out that developed countries with a worse case rate were not re-registered. And given that the Indian crisis has been heightening for weeks, questions have been raised as to why the UK has delayed adding India to the red list, even though the UK was recording a record daily case. Lower states were added earlier.

The only reason Britain took so long is because of a trade agreement, Dutt said. While time is tight and both sides need signatures, the UK now needs more than India.

Another problem is that the UK does not yet have a system in place for fully vaccinated citizens to bypass hotel quarantine. They question why the government cannot allow these travelers to quarantine at home.

Life is on hold. A fully vaccinated NHS employee in Derby has yet to meet his one-year-old son. Having to cancel the trip repeatedly due to the closure not only caused mental distress, but also lost a lot of money by not getting to Islamabad to bring my wife and baby home.

In January, Hamid Azeem and his wife bought land to build retirement homes by selling their inherited farmland in Pakistan, and the fully inoculated couple booked a flight to complete the deal in May. Now if we go it will cost almost 4,000 extra and if we don’t, we will lose almost 7,000 deposits on the land, Azeem said.

Students returning to India or Pakistan for Easter say they can’t afford hotel quarantine, but they still have to pay their rents in the UK and are desperate to keep up with classes despite the time difference. Others say you can miss the test.

For those left in England, this summer will be the summer when they missed the opportunity to see their parents, siblings or grandchildren. My father is in bad health and a woman living in Pakistan doesn’t know how many summers we have left.

Murad Hossain’s parents in Bangladesh have not seen their only son since November 2019. The whole family hoped this would change in May or June, but once again it is in a state of uncertainty. Sometimes Ive advised myself not to despair, Hossain said. But will we wait two months or dozens of times? Nobody knows. The only thing I know is that my parents want to see me.

