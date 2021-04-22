



The British Parliament in London has declared China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims a genocide, which is expected to undermine relations between the two countries.

The House of Representatives passed a non-binding, hall-in-law motion on Thursday that Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities in China’s Xinjiang region are being committed against crimes against humanity and genocide.

Members of the Conservative Party, Labor Party, Liberal Democratic Party, Scottish Nationalist Party and Democrats have agreed to urge the UK government to fulfill its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide and all relevant documents of international law. Finish.

It is also noted that the United States and Canada have already declared that China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims is genocide. The British government is not obligated to respond to this initiative, but the British government’s support shows the British Parliament’s feelings on the matter.

China has repeatedly rejected reports of human rights violations in Xinjiang. Hours ahead of the debate, China tried to take the lead in Britain by denouncing widespread human rights violations and double standards of racial discrimination.

The British government argues that proclaiming genocide is only possible in international courts. However, supporters of the consent said that since China did not join the International Criminal Court (ICC), the British Parliament had to take action and that the United Nations would not allow proper investigations in the area.

In government states, genocide can only be decided by competent courts. It told the House of Representatives that all routes to the court were blocked by China. Our government is handcuffed and paralyzed by the UN. We need to regain control. And our path to proclaiming genocide is beyond China’s control.

Ghani is one of seven British politicians who have been sanctioned by China in retaliation for Britain’s decision to join the Allies in sanctioning individual Chinese individuals involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. She was also a key member of the effort to introduce a genocide amendment to the so-called British trade bill to prevent Britain from seeking trade agreements with countries that are considered to have committed genocide.

In a Commons debate, Ghani said British sanctions against Chinese officials were ineffective. Condemning the Chinese government for enslaving the Uighurs, the former minister urged the government to blacklist Xinjiang-linked businesses if they could not provide adequate evidence that they had no slaves.

In advocating for the UK government’s human rights record, Asian Minister Nigel Adams admitted that evidence of violations in Xinjiang was widespread, but insisted that it was the task of international courts such as the ICC to determine whether the situation constitutes genocide. Britain will continue to give China unrestricted access to Xinjiang by the UN Commission on Human Rights, he said.

Stephen Kinnock, the shadow minister of the opposition Labor Party in the Asia Pacific region, said the government should expand sanctions to cover more Chinese officials and groups that have committed serious human rights violations in Xinjiang.

