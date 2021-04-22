Daily US data as of April 22





President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and immunization status as Vice President Kamala Harris watches the South Court Auditorium of Eisenhower’s Executive Office Building on April 21, 2021 in Washington , DC.

Alex Wong | Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that his administration had met its goal of 200 million Covid vaccines administered in his first 100 days in office, and boasted that half of American adults and 80% of seniors had received at minus a vaccine.

The president had initially targeted 100 million shots in 100 days, a target that has drawn criticism for being too conservative. The administration achieved this goal in 58 days.

In a speech to the White House, Biden also noted that the country was entering a “new phase” in the vaccination effort after focusing primarily on high-risk groups such as healthcare workers and women. nursing home residents for the first three months of deployment.

“The wide range of American adults still remain largely unvaccinated,” he said, adding that “too many young Americans might still think they don’t need to be vaccinated.”

As of Monday, all states had expanded vaccine eligibility to include all people 16 and older.

Biden on Wednesday announced a tax credit for employers offering paid vacations related to vaccines.

The United States reports nearly 63,000 new Covid infections every day, based on a seven-day average of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This figure is above the country’s most recent low of 53,600 per day at the end of March, but has been declining in recent days.

American vaccines administered

The United States averages 3 million shots per day over the past week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That figure has remained above 3 million for more than two consecutive weeks, but is down slightly from the high of 3.4 million shots per day reported on April 13.

The recent decline may be at least partially due to the continued discontinuation of use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration advised states to suspend use of J & J’s vaccine “as a precaution” after six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

Most vaccinated Americans have received the injections of Pfizer and Moderna, as J&J accounts for only 8 million of the 216 million total doses administered to date. But Johnson & Johnson’s single shot option, which hit the market later than the other two, was used for an average of almost 425,000 reported shots per day at peak levels in mid-April. .

United States share of the vaccinated population

Over 40% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine and 26% are fully vaccinated.

Covid cases in the United States

The United States reports nearly 63,000 new infections per day, based on a seven-day average of Johns Hopkins data, about 18% more than the country’s latest low, but a slight drop from last days.

In Michigan, where the average rate of new cases per capita is still the highest in the country, the epidemic could slow. After weeks of a surge that brought the number of daily cases near the state’s pandemic highs, the seven-day average has fallen almost 20% from its last high. Michigan is currently reporting 6,400 new cases a day on average, according to Johns Hopkins data, up from nearly 7,900 a week ago.

However, hospitalizations and deaths, which delay reported cases, are still on the rise in the state. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called on the federal government to send in additional doses of the vaccine to help fight the outbreak.

Covid Deaths in the United States

About 700 Covid deaths are reported every day in the United States, according to a weekly average of Johns Hopkins data.

Biden said on Wednesday that the death toll among the elderly has fallen dramatically due in large part to the high vaccination rate for this age group.

“Yet far too many lives lost, but also a lot of lives saved,” he said.

