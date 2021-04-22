U.S. concerns over Taiwan highlight islands’ defensive weakness





An increase in Chinese military activity near Taiwan and US concerns over Beijing’s intentions put a new emphasis on the islands’ capabilities to deter any future invasion.

While there is no sign of an imminent move by Beijing to take the autonomous island, which China claims, US officials said they believe the chances of conflict have increased, so much so. more than China’s crackdown on Hong Kong has shown it can assert its authority. without major international repercussions.

U.S. officials, former Taiwanese military leaders, and security experts say this means Taiwan must do more to ensure it can inflict enough damage to deter an invading force or delay it until the end of the day. arrival of the United States. spending, China now has about 100 times the land force personnel than Taiwan and a 25 times larger military budget, according to Pentagon data.

Taiwan and China have had an unstable coexistence for more than seven decades. But concerns grow that China could act against Taiwan to force a unification. WSJs Gerald F. Seib explains some of the causes of concern. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann

From my point of view, we are really far from what we need, said Lee Hsi-min, chief of the general staff of the Taiwan army until 2019. Mr. Lee said that Taiwan should invest more in military means that increase its ability to wage guerrilla warfare. style warfare like sea mines, missile attack boats and portable rocket launchers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this month that the United States is committed to ensuring that Taiwan has the capacity to defend itself, a reference to a U.S. law that allows the sale of arms to the ‘Isle. But Mr Blinken declined to say what the United States would do if China attacked Taiwan, retaining a long-held U.S. government position on ambiguity aimed at deterring conflict.

Some American foreign policy experts recommend that the United States explicitly commit to intervening if China attacks Taiwan. The Defense Department is studying what-if scenarios for countering a Chinese blockade or attack on Taiwan, from sending US troops and Navy ships to missile attacks, but a recent public opinion poll showed that the American public would not support the deployment of American troops to defend Taiwan.

Military exercises in Taiwan, which are scheduled to begin on Friday, aim to refine Taipeis’ responses and show allies that the Taiwanese military is not falling behind.

Han Kuang’s annual exercises begin with a week of computer simulations of Chinese stocks, including electronic attacks and cyberattacks, psychological wars, and uprisings among pro-Chinese groups in Taiwan. Taiwan’s defense minister said this week that the simulations have been extended this year to allow more time to fully examine all Chinese attack scenarios.

The drills turn into live fire drills in July, which are also intended as a show of force to deter Beijing from aggression.

It is not in our consideration how long it would take for others to arrive. I will keep fighting for as long as you want, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said at a recent press conference.

However, Taiwanese military ranks have plummeted over the past decade with the phasing out of conscription in response to public pressure, with many young Taiwanese more interested in pursuing other careers. Compulsory military service now consists of four months of basic training, compared to two years maintained for decades.

Although wages have improved as Taiwan attempts to build a fully voluntary force, the number of active-duty soldiers fell to 165,000 last year, from 275,000 three years earlier. More than 2.5 million reservists receive only a handful of training days every two years.

Alexander Huang, former vice minister of the Taiwanese Mainland Council, which coordinates policy towards China, said an underlying factor affecting Taiwanese readiness was that most Taiwanese do not believe that China would attack.

Even in the last couple of years, when we started to see the trade war and the US-China strategic competition, (and) displays of force by (the Chinese military) around our air defense identification zone, poll figures tell us that the Taiwans’ perception in general the sense is that China will not do it, he said.

The head of the American Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Phil Davidson, recently announced that China may attempt to take control of Taiwan within the next six years.

Speaking before the Chinese-US Congressional Economic and Security Review Commission in February, Oriana Skylar Mastro, a Chinese military expert at Stanford University, said Chinese military leaders had told her said they believed they had the capacity to force unification with Taiwan within a year.

The Chinese military has carried out more than 260 sorties near the island’s southwest coast so far this year, according to a Wall Street Journal tally of revelations from the Taiwan Defense Ministry. A record of around 380 similar releases from China was recorded by Taiwan over the past year.

Members of the Taiwanese armed forces trained in January. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng / Bloomberg News

Beijing embarked on a policy of peaceful unification in 1979, and proposed to assimilate Taiwan into one country, two systems applied in Hong Kong, while stressing that a military takeover remained a option.

Some security analysts say the threat of Chinese action is overstated. A total invasion across the 110 kilometers of the Taiwan Strait would not be easy because the seas are often rough and Taiwan’s constructed coasts and mud flats make it difficult for ships to land, said Scott Harold, an expert from Taiwan. at Rand Corp.

China also has other options to exert pressure, including imposing some form of blockade on Taiwan or seizing one of the small islands controlled by Taipei near mainland China.

Taiwanese experts are still worried about the worst-case scenarios. James Huang, a retired Taiwanese army lieutenant colonel, said Taiwan would quickly be plunged into chaos in any Chinese attack as control centers and other targets would be destroyed. The War Games have shown that China can neutralize Taiwan’s air power within minutes, he said.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan would seek the support of other countries in the event of an attack. It also increased Taiwan’s military budget by 10% this year to $ 15.4 billion. U.S. arms sales to Taiwan last year included weapons for so-called asymmetric warfare, including drones, anti-ship missiles and truck-based rocket launchers.

In a speech at a conference between the United States and the defense industry in Taiwan last year, David Helvey, acting deputy secretary of defense for East Asia in the administration Trump, called on Ms. Tsai to go further.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

How do you think the relationship between mainland China and Taiwan will develop in the years to come? Join the conversation below.

Recent spending increases, although a step in the right direction, are insufficient to ensure that Taiwan can leverage its geography, advanced technology, workforce, and patriotic population to channel the benefits inherent in Taiwans necessary for a resilient defense, Mr. Helvey said.

Some analysts point out that the years when the Taiwanese tried to strengthen their ties with Beijing were the period when the balance of power changed decisively in favor of China. During the administration of former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou, which focused on establishing economic ties with mainland China while in power from 2008 to 2016, annual military spending of China doubled, while Taiwans rose 3.5%, according to data from Stockholm International Peace Research. Institute.

The Ma years were a bit of a waste because in terms of preparing and signaling to the Taiwanese military, they weren’t as focused on fighting a Chinese attack as they are now, Michael said. Cole, a Taipei-based politician. analyst.

—Joyu Wang contributed to this article.

Write to Alastair Gale at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos