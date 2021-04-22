Upgrade to the US/UK Travel Corridor Travel Ban in Danger





The United States has upgraded travel advice to level 4. Do not travel to England. [+] I’ll open the travel corridor soon

Getty Images

The recent hope that President Biden will withdraw the UK and European travel ban is skeptical as the United States has raised its UK travel advisory to the highest level of 4th level, meaning people should not travel.

The Biden administration has also added 130 other countries (including many in Europe) to the list following the increase in perceived epidemiological risk assessed by the CDC (which currently includes 80% of the planet as reported by The Telegraph). .

The news hit airlines that pressured both governments to open up the US/UK travel aisles in May. The London New York route is one of the most lucrative routes, and a recent report shows that delaying the commencement of travel between the two countries until September could lead to trade losses of 55.7 ($76 billion) and tourism GDP of 3 billion ($4.1 billion). .

President Biden is reportedly considering May to remove travel bans after strong vaccinations in both countries. From a British perspective, Transportation Secretary Grant Sharps spoke at a British Airways Seminar on Tuesday about how he continued to contact the U.S. side to quickly reestablish travel routes, as reported by Telegraph.

The UK will be releasing a green list on May 10th, which means the widespread expectation that the US will be here means that people can travel without quarantine upon return.

On the plus side, the U.S. and the U.K. are each taking the lead in allowing vaccinated people to travel when borders are fully opened. As reported by The Telegraph, he joined the news from the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The ECDC said Thursday that the risk of contracting the coronavirus from someone vaccinated by an unvaccinated person is very low, according to the latest medical evidence. This means that vaccinated passengers must be able to bypass inspection and quarantine regulations.

The UK and EU are deploying digital travel certificates to resume travel. France became the first EU country to try to apply on Monday, and the UK is piloting a joint accreditation scheme to access major sporting events during the summer.

