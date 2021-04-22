US commanders call on aircraft carrier to protect troops withdrawing from Afghanistan, officials say





U.S. commanders from WASHINGTON have requested the deployment of an aircraft carrier to help protect U.S.-led troops as they withdraw from Afghanistan, two senior defense officials told NBC News.

With the fighter squadrons ready, an aircraft carrier in the area could provide additional cover in case US and other NATO forces come under fire as they depart before the 9/11 deadline. set by President Joe Biden. The request underscores concerns in the Pentagon that the Taliban could launch attacks on the troops upon withdrawal.

The Taliban have hinted at the possibility that they could target US-led forces after May 1, with the US pledging to withdraw all of its forces before the deadline under a signed agreement last year with the insurgents.

The New York Times first reported the request.

No final decision has been made at the request of General Kenneth McKenzie, head of the U.S. Central Command, officials said.

There has not been a specific decision on additional assets yet, one of the officials said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made it clear that the withdrawal of US troops will be carried out in a safe and orderly manner, the official added.

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, McKenzie said more troops and resources would be deployed to protect forces leaving Afghanistan.

Yes, we will bring in additional resources to protect the force as it comes out, the general said. “This is normal in any type of disengagement operation.

Although he declined to go into details on the withdrawal operation, he said the United States will have additional capabilities and I am confident that we … and our coalition partners can extricate ourselves from it. . We are reviewing force protection in Afghanistan every day, every hour.

During a House hearing on Tuesday, McKenzie said U.S. troops were ready if the Taliban chose to target the forces upon withdrawal.

“I am convinced that we will have the necessary forces to protect our forces if the Taliban decides to start attacking us [May 1] or any other date, ”he said.

He added: We will defend ourselves. … We are ready for whatever they choose to do.

If an aircraft carrier is ordered, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Theodore Roosevelt would be likely candidates. The Eisenhower is currently deployed in the Mediterranean Sea and the Roosevelt is homeport in San Diego after its latest deployment was disrupted by a Covid-19 outbreak aboard the ship.

