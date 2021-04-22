Thursday evening UK news briefing: Summer breaks can all be clear in up to 30 countries.





However, the US State Department has stepped up travel warnings for the UK.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca jab’s risk of severe blood clots has doubled in two weeks, but new data suggests that the benefits still outweigh the risks.

New figures revealed last month in England and Wales that the coronavirus was no longer the first leading cause of death since October.

Cameron has repeatedly written to the BoE through Greensill.

David Cameron wrote to the Vice-Governor of the Bank of England, “To ask for your help” with Green Seal Capital. The document released today shows, after a failure in relations with the Treasury. According to a 24-page document released by the BoE, the former Prime Minister has represented Sir Jon Cunliffe on several occasions, starting in March 2020 as part of his work for the currently collapsed financial company. Because his efforts weren’t making progress, Cameron wrote to Sir Jon on April 22 of last year, “I’m incredibly disappointed.”

Scientists have found that stress-related hair loss is real

In 1991, the writers of The Simpsons asked the question of how their protagonist, Homer, lost his hair. Pulling out lumps every time Marge says she is pregnant, suggests a popular theory as to why some people lose their hair in middle age. Scientists have been questioning the role stress plays an important role, especially the daily challenges of marriage and child rearing, which many people experience in middle age. However, the scientific mechanism wasn’t completely clear until Harvard University scientists took part.

Climate Change Summit | Boris Johnson said at a World Leaders Conference convened by Joe Biden that climate change policy was not “an expensive, politically correct rabbit-hugging action.” Check out the comments from Russia, Brazil, Japan, France and many other leaders. . This is because the United Nations has acknowledged that world leaders have not started discussing how climate change targets will affect people’s daily lives.

Worldwide: Russia sends troops back

The Russian defense minister ordered the withdrawal of most recent troops from the border with Ukraine after nearly four weeks of horror of war. Kiev accused Moscow of trying to provoke battles in a long-standing conflict.

Thursday interview

