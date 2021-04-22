Climate crisis threatens US national security: Defense Chief Austin





U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin (Retired) speaks after being officially appointed Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theater December 9, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

WASHINGTON Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday described the climate crisis as one of the country’s existential threats with the potential to profoundly destabilize global security.

“From coast to coast to coast and across the globe, the climate crisis has caused tremendous damage and endangered people, making it harder for us to carry out our mission to defend the United States and our allies, ”Austin said in a speech at a summit with world leaders focused on climate change.

“With the melting of the Arctic, competition for resources and influence in the region is intensifying. Closer to the equator, rising temperatures and extreme weather events more frequent and intense in Africa and Africa. Central America threatens millions of people with drought, hunger and displacement, ”added the Pentagon chief. .

President Joe Biden launched the virtual summit, which falls on the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement and Earth Day, pledging to cut emissions from 50% to 52% d ‘by 2030.

The new target more than doubles the Obama administration’s previous commitment to the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreements in 2019.

“I salute President Biden’s leadership in the fight against climate change,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in his summit opening speech.

“Global warming makes the world more dangerous. It has a serious impact on our security, so it is important for NATO,” he said, adding that NATO members would redouble their efforts to face the climate crisis.

Texas National Guard Pvt. Mark Rivera of Co. A, 72nd Infantry Brigade and Pvt. 1st Class Joseph Davora, Co. A, 1-41 Infantry Regiment, transport a woman stranded by flood water to a waiting truck, where Pvt. John Paul Borrego and Pvt. 1st Class Christopher Culbelier, wait.

Sgt. Jennifer Atkinson | The American army

In his remarks, Austin gave some examples of extreme weather conditions caused by climate change that have had a direct impact on the US military and its installations.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael inflicted “ catastrophic ” damage at Tyndall Air Force Base after passing through the Florida Panhandle. Austin said the destruction of the base, which houses the country’s 325th Fighter Wing, cost billions of dollars.

In 2019, severe flooding in the Missouri River damaged more than 130 buildings at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha, Nebraska. The facility, which houses the U.S. Strategic Command and the 55th Wing, required hundreds of millions of dollars for reconstruction efforts.

“The California wildfires threatened other military installations, forcing repeated evacuations. Typhoons in Guam most often occur from June to December, but in February 2019 Typhoon Wutip forced us to suspend exercises with our Australian and Japanese allies, ”Austin explained.

Austin said the country’s 18 intelligence agencies should produce a report focusing on the security implications of climate change.

