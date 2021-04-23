Biden calls for action urges US to halve climate emissions





WASHINGTON President Biden on Thursday decided to put four years of official climate denial behind the United States, saying America would cut its global warming-related emissions at least in half by the end of the decade.

Speaking to 40 world leaders at the start of a two-day summit on the US return to the Paris climate agreement, Mr Biden sought to urge other countries to take more aggressive action .

He challenged to avoid catastrophic warming as an economic opportunity for America and the world, in stark contrast to his predecessor who had abandoned the deal. It is a moral imperative, an economic imperative, Mr Biden said. A moment of peril, but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities.

In quick succession, Japan, Canada, Britain and the European Union have pledged deeper cuts. But China, India and Russia have made no new emissions pledges, and even Mr Bidens’ pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gases by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels. by the end of the decade will be extremely difficult to maintain, economically and politically.

Energy experts said it would require a radical overhaul of American society, including the virtual elimination of coal for electricity and the replacement of millions of gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles.

And the ambitions of the Biden administration are at the heart of its most difficult diplomatic challenge: dealing with China. While the United States is the largest emitter in history, China’s emissions are currently the largest, which only adds to the problems that are boiling both Republicans and Democrats in Beijing.

Republicans immediately wondered why Americans should sacrifice when Chinese coal pollution is likely to hamper gains from U.S. emissions reductions, at least in the short term.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, said Thursday that China has shamelessly continued to issue more. Their share of greenhouse gas emissions is now almost double that of the United States, he said.

The stakes are huge, for Mr. Biden and for the planet. If countries fail to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the global economy will suffer $ 23 trillion in losses by mid-century due to natural disasters and the spread of disease, according to a report from Swiss Re, One of the Worlds. the largest insurance providers to other insurance companies.

America’s credibility has been damaged by years of membership and then abandonment of efforts to fight climate change; If the United States did not meet its new goals, or if it turned the corner again with a new administration, the confidence of the international community would dip even further.

The latest engagement puts the United States almost on par with Europe, but still behind Great Britain. The Biden administration also pledged to double its contribution to help developing countries tackle climate change, to around $ 5.7 billion by 2024. But, like many of Mr. Bidens’ promises, that would require the approval of Congress. And even that level would only match what many other rich countries did years ago. Experts said the climate finance announcement was anything but ambitious.

This underlines a central fact: Mr Bidens’ promise is little more than a promise. Contrary to promises made this week by the European Union and Great Britain, the American goal is not enshrined in law. Mr Bidens’ $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes the money and policies to reduce carbon pollution, has yet to be translated into legislation let alone found support from a divided Congress.

Mr Biden is pushing heads of his cabinet agencies to embrace climate change policies from the executive branch across the federal government, from new fuel economy standards for vehicles to rules limiting fossil fuel extraction on vehicles. public lands to new financial regulations designed to curb Wall Street investment. in highly polluting industries. But these rules alone are unlikely to add to the large emission reductions needed to meet Mr Bidens’ ambitious new target. And, as the Trump administration has shown, they could be defeated by a future White House without too many problems.

John Kerry, Bidens’ global climate envoy, said the changes in the market are happening so quickly that he says the United States will not just meet but exceed its new target.

It’s not easy, he allowed. Is it feasible? Yes. Will we probably overtake it? I wait yes.

Republicans denounced the new emissions target as illegal and unrealistic. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey called it a radical plan and a domestic and foreign policy blunder of almost unfathomable proportions.

Update

April 22, 2021, 8:01 PM ET

To overcome such internal opposition, Mr. Biden will have to lead the world, especially China. Several major industrialized countries announced aggressive new targets at the summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has raised his country’s target of cutting emissions to 46% from 2013 levels by the end of the decade, from 26%, and in a last-minute surprise, said that the country would continue to strive for an even higher reduction. by 50 percent. The Biden administration had put great pressure on Japan to announce a 50% target.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has raised his country’s target to a reduction of 40% to 45% from 2005 levels, from 30%. South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the end of public funding for coal-fired power plants abroad. Even Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of Mr Trumps who has denied the science of climate change in the past, has pledged to end illegal deforestation by 2030 when he oversaw the biggest increase in the world. destruction of the Amazon in 12 years.

President Xi Jinping pledged that China will strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the next five years and gradually reduce it over the next five years. This could prove to be important, as China is by far the largest consumer of coal in the world and continues to expand its fleet of coal-fired power plants. Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel.

Xi also reiterated his commitment from last year to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2060. In a specific reminder to his host, he said industrialized countries have a responsibility to act faster. to reduce emissions.

But the United States cannot tame climate change on its own, Biden said. America accounts for about 15 percent of global emissions, a point repeatedly raised by President Kerry and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

All of us, and especially those of us who represent the world’s largest economies, must step up our efforts, Biden said.

His new target and the summit have garnered much-needed approval from environmental groups who have called the figure an aggressive but achievable target that would help America meet its long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Former Vice President Al Gore called the target a revolutionary step for our country and called on the summit proof of the Americas’ ability to galvanize other countries, even after four years of the former president’s isolationist agenda. Donald J. Trumps.

We are still in a period of history when the United States remains the only nation capable of providing effective leadership for the global community, Mr. Gore said in an interview.

Other countries may think that time in history is over, but nothing can replace American leadership, Gore added. Even though our nation’s reputation in the world has been damaged by the previous four years, perhaps especially on the climate issue, most nations will welcome the restoration of the traditional role of the United States.

Notably, major fossil fuel industry associations like the American Petroleum Institute, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, have praised Mr. Biden for his international re-engagement on climate change and have not directly criticized the target or postponed. in question the ability to achieve it.

Some climate activists, especially from the poorest countries that polluted the least but suffered the worst consequences of climate change, said the United States was forced to do much more.

The summit is a major turning point that is now shifting attention to laggards and short-term concrete actions, said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a research organization based in Nairobi, Kenya. Rich and polluting countries, he said, must come back with much stronger commitments, including climate finance for the poorest countries.

Thursday’s summit made history as one of the first fully digital gatherings of world leaders, and the White House has shown that even it is not immune from the Zoom-induced issues that have frustrated workers remotely throughout the pandemic.

The opening speeches of Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were marred with painful echoes, evidently the result of the stacking of microphones or speakers. The whitehouse.gov screen then moved to show Mr. Biden, sitting alone at a small conference table against a perfectly lit blue background, as other world leaders beamed.

Mr Blinken introduced Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, but obviously signals were crossed as the screen alternated between Mr Putin and French President Emanuel Macron, and Mr Putin sat in silent silence. Pierre.

Mr. Suga, the Japanese Prime Minister, acknowledged the realities of the global jet lag by beginning his remarks to his fellow leaders with a happy, hello, good afternoon and good evening.

As the speeches progressed, Mr Kerry joined Mr Biden at the conference table in welcoming the other world leaders to the summit, although he said with a laugh to Mr Biden, if you can call it that a top.

Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian, said the US government’s inability to solve basic computer problems made him uncomfortable about its bigger promises.

It was amazing how bad the technology is and it makes you think, how are we going to solve climate change when you can’t even video link to world leaders? he said.

Despite the technical issues, leaders expressed their open relief at working with a US administration that embraces science and again acts as part of the global community.

The Paris Agreement is the life insurance for humanity, said Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission. It’s so good that the United States is coming back to our side.

Brad Plumer contributed reporting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos