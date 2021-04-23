Legalization offers improve prospects for the U.S. cannabis industry





LOS ANGELES (AP) Uncle Sam gave marijuana enthusiasts more reason to celebrate this week as a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed a bill that would make it easier for cannabis companies in states where sales are legal.

The vote on the Safe and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) banking law took place a day before April 20 or 4/20, an unofficial holiday that commemorates all things marijuana.

The cannabis industry is making strides in other areas as well. Since the November election, several states, most recently New Mexico and Virginia, have taken steps to legalize sales of adult recreational marijuana. Others, including New York, New Jersey and Arizona, have also taken this route. And other states are expected to follow suit.

From a political point of view, state by state, municipality by municipality, there is more political will to legalize, which will help attract more markets and increase the sales that we have, said Jason Wilson, expert in banking and cannabis in exchange traded funds. ETFMG provider.

The wave of states legalizing cannabis prompted Cowen analysts to update their forecast for the U.S. recreational cannabis market to $ 41 billion by 2025, an increase of $ 1 billion from previous forecasts by Cowens.

Including illicit and medical marijuana sales, analysts expect the total U.S. cannabis market to climb to $ 80 billion by 2025 from the $ 65 billion forecast this year.

Another positive point for the industry: robust demand. Sales of adult recreational marijuana rose sharply in the first three months of this year in California, Massachusetts, Illinois and a few other states that have allowed such sales for at least a year.

Sales in California, the country’s largest legal cannabis market, jumped 36.4% to $ 1.2 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to industry tracker Headset. In Michigan, sales nearly quintupled to $ 232.07 million, while Colorados sales more than doubled to $ 439.7 million.

A total of 16 states now allow the sale of marijuana to adults. Some of the recent converts, including New Mexico and New York, are not expected to start allowing sales until next year. All but a few states already allow some form of medical access.

Cowens analysts expect Connecticut and Rhode Island to be the next to legalize cannabis for adult use.

The industry is eager to change federal laws that restrict cannabis companies’ access to banking and other services. Progress at the federal level would also help drive up cannabis stocks, said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments.

The environment has been ripe since the last election, but the catalyst movement for larger jumps in stock prices is going to be full federal approval, Bassuk said.

Cannabis stocks jumped last fall after voters in New Jersey, Arizona and three other states paved the way for expanding legal sales of marijuana. Combined sales of medical and adult cannabis jumped 58% in the United States last year to around $ 19.2 billion, according to Cowen.

Recently, cannabis stocks have lost ground in uncertainty over whether President Joe Biden will move on his opposition to the legalization of marijuana at the federal level. Biden said he would decriminalize but not legalize the use of marijuana. Additionally, a rally in cannabis stocks fueled by the same social media chat rooms that skyrocketed GameStop shares in January has eased after peaking in mid-February.

The ETF ETFMG Alternative Harvest, which has more than $ 1 billion in assets under management, has fallen 56.4% since February 10. The shares of some of the biggest marijuana companies, including Tilray, MedMen Enterprises and Aphria, have doubled this year.

Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 is up about 11% this year and 52.5% above its level a year ago.

If you only look at the past two months, you’ll see that a lot of stocks have sold quite strongly, said Garrett Nelson, senior equity analyst at CFRA. We see this as a buying opportunity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos