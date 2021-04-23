7 million global screen fund launched





Independent companies can benefit from subsidies for business development, co-production, and international distribution. Funding welcomed by Jude Law, Gemma Arterton, David Parfitt and Barbara Broccoli

More British films and screen content will be on the international stage thanks to the 7 million UK Global Screen Fund launched today by Culture Minister Oliver Dowden.

Developed in cooperation with the British Film Institute (BFI), the fund will help the UK independent screen sector export its productions to markets around the world to compete globally and will further gain recognition from the world-renowned British film industry.

With this support, more independent UK-based productions will join mainstream global hits such as The Kings Speech, The Favorite, and Paddington to develop new talent and create more jobs.

The UK screen sector has a strong and vibrant history and has huge international potential for further growth. Prior to Covid-19, British independent films spent more than 200 million on production and provided a springboard for global stars such as Jude Law, Riz Ahmed, Carey Mulligan, and Olivia Colman.

The fund will focus on independent films, but will also support a variety of other screen content, including animations, documentaries, television, and interactive narrative games, promoting the best stories and content across the UK.

This will help UK content to increase its competitiveness internationally by funding business development and co-production, and supporting screen creation and distribution promotion that helps to reach and monetize a wider global audience.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said:

There is an independent screen industry in the UK that deserves pride. Our world-renowned film, TV, video game and animation industries create and grow jobs across the UK.

The UK Global Screen Fund exports UK talent and creativity to audiences around the world, helping our talented filmmakers and screen businesses compete and grow.

Actress and producer Jude Law said:

British film and television has a tremendous amount of recognition and respect around the world. It’s a prominent breeding ground for great storytelling, creativity, and opportunities internationally. This additional investment will help spark new international partnerships for UK industry, create more jobs and bring our work to a new global audience.

Actress and producer Gemma Arterton said:

Whether in front of the camera or behind the camera, the joy of making a movie is simply sharing a story that resonates with people. These new funds will help more UK projects and more UK companies reach new international audiences and achieve success with exciting, independent, cross-border content that we are all proud of.

Export Minister Graham Stuart MP said:

The UK’s creative industry is second to none, so we’re excited to learn that overseas markets can experience UK expertise, talent and innovation through the award-winning independent screen segment.

These funds will help boost our economy and create jobs on both sides of the camera. It is not only for future actors, but also for the tireless crew of bringing world-class films to life.

Film and television have been entertaining the country throughout its closure, and we will continue to do everything we can to help the sector, including animation and games, thrive as we better recover from the epidemic.

Later this week, after two wins and six total nominations for the UK-based independent production company BAFTAs, The Father will see if he has succeeded in six Oscar nominations. With the support of the UK Global Screen Fund, more UK independent productions will have the opportunity to gain the same global awareness.

Oscar-winning producer and founder of Trademark Films, David Parfitt, said:

We are delighted with the success of The Father, which is now sold in several locations around the world. However, this new fund provides a business development factor with distribution support that is particularly attractive to companies like us. It allows us to participate and compete on equal terms with other global independent production companies, allowing us to take more risk and welcome international success.

Bond producer and independent filmmaker Barbara Broccoli, including Ear for Eye and Film Stars Dont Die in Liverpool, said:

In a constant awe of British filmmaking by the best writers, the most skilled craftsmen, outstanding actors, innovative producers and pioneering directors, our talents speak to audiences around the world. And starting with an independent film, the foundation of all this creativity and an integral part of the film ecosystem, you can take risks, be bold, develop your talent, and build your skills. This new fund will support that creativity and help an audience around the world enjoy it.

BFI CEO Ben Roberts said:

Today’s announcement of the 7m Pilot UK Global Screen Fund will provide significant vitality to the UK’s outstanding independent screens sector by promoting international partnerships and creating new export opportunities. Looking at the amazing lineup of Oscars and British nominees this weekend, our screen industry continues to outpace its weight internationally and contribute significantly to the UK economy. It is important that we continue to build a global impact of our diverse and compelling independent screen content to realize the creativity and success the UK is so renowned for.

The fund will also provide networking and development opportunities across the sector, improving access, especially for people from countries and regions that have historically been unable to export content internationally.

The UK Global Screen Fund supports independent companies across the UK, ensuring profits across the UK and addressing geographic imbalances within the industry. The funding will take into account the corporate base, where the project takes place, and how the project reflects the culture and talents of the UK region outside Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Greater London.

Screen content for funding includes feature and episodic novels, documentary and animated content for film and TV, as well as interactive digital projects that include narrative content (interactive narrative games) for distribution through digital platforms.

This pilot program has protected more than 35,000 jobs in the sector following the government announcement that more than 350 productions have been registered with the government in plans to resume 500 million film and TV productions.

In addition to this, the screen industry can receive more support for independent cinemas through the third round of the Cultural Recovery Fund, which will allocate an additional 300 million to help culturally important organizations recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Will do. To date, more than 20 million have been allocated to support more than 200 independent cinemas. Reaching over 80% of the independent film division and ensuring survival throughout the epidemic.

Note to editors

The UK Global Screen Fund will increase its global reach and revenue by enhancing the international competitiveness of UK content by funding business development, co-production and international distribution activities. By focusing on regions with untapped demand and expanding its influence by linking support across the value chain, it will drive the growth of the screens sector business and exports to the UK. The Fund allocates funds to three open-access competing strands:

International Distribution Fund: Supports the sale and distribution of one or more British feature films (drama, documentary, animation) on international territories.

International Business Development: Financial support for business strategies that drive international growth and IP development for companies working in the fields of film, television (animation, drama and documentary) and interactive narrative games.

Co-production investment: helping UK companies become partners in international production, sharing IP and revenue for film and television animation and documentary projects with potential clients.

More information on available funds will be announced soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos