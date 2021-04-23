How real-world data can help us better prepare for the next pandemic





When we look back on the COVID pandemic, what will hindsight tell us? Will we remember the turn of the decade as the year that finally brought real change to pandemic preparedness, or will our eventual return to “normal” hamper our progress?

Although epidemiologists have long warned of the potential for global pandemics, their warnings have gone largely ignored. However, industrialized husbandry practices, increased human-animal contact, globalization, decreased biodiversity and other factors all point to the likelihood of another zoonotic disease (transmitted from animals to humans) with a pandemic potential.

One small ray of hope from the current COVID-19 pandemic is that it can help us better prepare for future outbreaks – if we properly harness what we have learned. In particular, we can better leverage one of the most crucial pandemic preparedness resources we have – real-world data.

THE IMPORTANCE OF REAL-TIME INSPECTION

The pandemic has created a wealth of data that can help us plan for future epidemics. The abundance of research on the U.S. pandemic response provides insight into the benefits and consequences of various courses of action, and we can leverage this knowledge for a future response.

One of the main takeaways is the need for the healthcare system to have real-time visibility. While observers have repeatedly said that the inefficient deployment of testing was (and still is) one of the US’s biggest failures to get ahead of COVID-19, there is a plethora of other data that can offer an overview of the virus ” broadcast. We need to improve the collection, sharing and analysis of this real-world data so that we can quickly recognize the symptoms of COVID-19, identify effective treatments, and track the spread more quickly.

For example, when the pandemic began, information released by public health organizations identified sore throat, shortness of breath, cough, and fever as symptoms. However, months later, additional symptoms such as rashes and discoloration of the skin, such as on the toes and feet, were recognized as potential indicators of the virus. What’s more, what has been called “silent hypoxia” – COVID-19 causing extremely low blood oxygen levels with no noticeable external effects on breathing – killed many patients before doctors knew it. ‘they were on the lookout.

Why couldn’t we recognize these symptoms earlier? Electronic health records (EHRs) in which physicians document patient visits do not allow for easy and efficient sharing of data on a large scale. If anonymized patient data could be leveraged nationally, artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms could have identified patterns much faster than isolated researchers working with small pools of patients needed. . Instead of looking at COVID-19 data holistically, in the space of six months, researchers had published more than 23,500 papers – a wealth of information, but too much data for a single individual to be able to. possibly analyze and identify valuable studies.

Centralizing access to data could not only have accelerated the identification of symptoms of COVID, but also enabled rapid studies of effective treatments. Researchers could use a truly robust database to analyze and identify the most effective treatments for patients with various underlying conditions or a history of disease.

Additionally, the use of machine learning techniques within a shared database could generate predictive information, showing patterns in communities that precede outbreaks and helping to determine where and when lockdowns and lockdowns are ordered. social distancing must be implemented. Several countries are already using unconventional data sources, such as anonymized cell phone data and fitness tracking, to predict COVID outbreaks. For example, Germany uses anonymized tracking applications to identify abnormalities in daily habits, such as regularly active users who skip exercise or walks to predict when a community is about to experience a disease. epidemic and prevent it before it gets worse. .

Israel’s experience provides a great example of how real-world data can be analyzed and shared. By rapidly rolling out the Pfizer vaccine to more than half of its population and tracking the results, the country has been able to demonstrate a dramatic decrease in serious infections and hospitalizations as a result of the vaccine. This real-world evidence is critical to understanding how the vaccine works outside the confines of controlled clinical trials and in much larger populations.

These metrics are just the basics of what decision makers can do to provide real-time information. And the benefits shouldn’t be used just for pandemic preparedness; the extraction and analysis of anonymized data could be used to identify effective strategies to tackle a number of conditions, from mental health issues to chronic illnesses.

OUTLOOK, FORECASTS AND OUTLOOK

When the next new virus with pandemic potential inevitably emerges, the changes and preparations we put in place in the months and years to come will determine whether we can better manage another COVID-19-wide crisis. Urgent action must be taken as our healthcare system continues to experience data sharing failures at all levels. While COVID-19 testing has increased dramatically, organizations are still struggling to share test results as some facilities still rely on fax machines to communicate information in a timely manner. In battling an ongoing pandemic, the results provided weeks after testing do little to prevent the spread of the disease. We need to enable real-time insight and recognize the importance of studying past events if we are to have the foresight to prevent the next pandemic.

While some countries, such as the UK, have devoted significant resources to sequencing additional COVID-19 genomes, the US is 32nd in the world for the number of sequences completed per 1,000 COVID cases. The inability not only to identify the mutated virus, but also to readily recognize any significant changes in the epidemiology of the virus at that level, will continue to hamper our ability to predict and prevent the spread.

While there are still differing opinions on the best course of action for pandemic preparedness and prevention, we need to create a more effective forum for discussion and continue to encourage discourse across many disciplines to weigh the voices. potential social, economic and physiological ramifications of various courses. These discussions should not wait for the arrival of the next pandemic. Instead, we need to create and fully fund think tanks and committees to imagine scenarios and possible responses.

We should seek to answer important questions, such as: How long can businesses of different socio-economic levels survive closures, and what kind of aid is most effective? What are the long-term implications of a child missing a year of school or going to school virtually? How does isolation affect the mental health of people of different age groups, income levels, and urban and rural settings; and what strategies work to mitigate these effects? What lessons can be learned from countries with sophisticated data entry systems?

With the right data to analyze – and the right experts to analyze that data – we are fully capable of answering these questions and gathering the information needed to understand the continuing impact of COVID-19. Armed with this knowledge and a global recognition of the consequences of an ineffective response, we will have the motivation and the means to take the appropriate precautions and prevent a future pandemic before it begins.

This is an opinion and analysis article.

