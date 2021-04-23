British Spy Master Announces Warning Against Chinese Cyber ​​Threats





The UK is facing a “moment of speculation” in a race to protect future technologies from the influence of adversaries such as China and Russia, the chief of signal intelligence GCHQ warned Friday.

Jeremy Fleming, who describes the UK as a leading cyber powerhouse and “big animal in the digital world,” says nations must develop sovereign power in areas like quantum computing to thrive and remain secure.

His involvement came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined forces to act as a tech rival with China and attempted to form a “D10” group of like-minded democratic groups consisting of the G7 and South Korea, India and Australia. The group will meet at a summit in Cornwall this summer.

The idea was triggered by the need to find an alternative telecommunications provider after Johnson’s sudden decision last year to ban Chinese company Huawei from the UK’s 5G network due to concerns about supply chain security.

Fleming, who offers online courses at Imperial College, will make it clear that China and Russia may pose other security issues, such as threatening the design and freedom of the Internet.

“The UK is a global cyber powerhouse, a big animal in the digital world. But historical power doesn’t mean we can assume that it will be in the future,” Fleming says.

“Without action, it becomes increasingly clear that the core technologies we will rely on for future prosperity and security will not be shaped and controlled by the West,” he adds. “We are now facing the moment of calculation. In times of rapid change in nature, the only option is to adapt. The same is true of us.”

China has already proposed radical changes to its Internet architecture, with support from Russia and potentially Saudi Arabia, and critics are concerned that state-run Internet service providers may be able to control citizens’ Internet use. Fleming says the UK should prioritize advances in quantum computing, build better cyber defenses, and work with allies to shape international standards and laws in cyberspace.

Fleming will reflect the growing concern of the security community about smart city technology and will say that if implemented in the wrong way, it will be “hard wire data collection” in a way that violates personal freedom.

His fears of advancing the technology in a hostile country are shared with US intelligence officers, who said in this month’s annual threat assessment: “New technologies are rapidly spreading around the world and increasingly sophisticated functions have been left in the hands of small groups and individuals. Improving the state’s capabilities

The US report highlights China as a major strategic competitor, stating that China is focusing on technologies that are considered important to the military and economic future, including “needs for niche technologies such as advanced computing, artificial intelligence, and secure communications”.

Emily Taylor, cyber and international security expert at Chatham House Think Tank, said countries such as the UK are emerging as a different reaction in a “pure containment strategy” towards China. Doesn’t technology powerhouse share our values ​​in any way?”

“It means investing, creativity, and building your own abilities,” she said.

Taylor added that as quantum computing becomes mainstream, a sudden increase in processing power risks making existing cryptographic methods “completely obsolete.”

“With quantum development, you have to think about what it means to network security and secret security,” she said.

