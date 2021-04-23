Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill Passes US Senate | Crime News





A new law would force the US Department of Justice to focus on prosecuting hate crimes amid the upsurge in attacks.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill to address the rise in hate crimes against Asians during the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way for the enactment of a major new hate crime law.

The measure, passed in the Senate by an overwhelming 94 to 1 majority, would lead a review of hate crimes by the U.S. Department of Justice and provide support to local law enforcement in the event of violent incidents.

Over the past year, US police have seen an upsurge in racially motivated crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including the shooting last month in Georgia that killed six Asian women. .

It hurts your stomach what we’ve seen so far too often in the wake of COVID-19, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote.

In California and New York, home to large populations of Asian and American descent, there have been alarming incidents of violence.

In March, a 75-year-old Asian man, Pak Ho, died after being pushed to the ground while walking in the morning near his home in Oakland. A suspect faces assault charges, but not a hate crime charge.

In New York City, a 65-year-old Filipina woman was assaulted in broad daylight as she walked down the street by a man who kicked her stomach and stomped on her head. The incident was captured on security video. She survived and he was arrested.

Jen Ho Lee, 76, a South Korean immigrant, posed in her apartment with a sign from a recent anti-Asian hate crimes rally she attended in Los Angeless Koreatown [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]Last year, an Asian immigrant and his two young sons were stabbed and slashed while shopping in Midland, Texas.

The watchdog group, Stop AAPI Hate, reported 3,795 incidents nationwide between March 2020 and February 2021.

People face this kind of bigotry every day, Schumer told reporters. I hear the stories.

An elderly man told me he was afraid to walk down the street from the house he lives in because he was cursed and spat on, the New York senator said.

A young woman told me that she did not get on the metro anymore because the looks were so mean and forbidding. These two stories can be repeated thousands of times every day in every state.

Asian-American law enforcement and advocates have said the increase in hate crimes against Asians is linked to political rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and other Republican politicians who blamed the pandemic on the China.

Hate crimes are notoriously difficult to prosecute. The legislation provides a hotline for local prosecutors who wish to seek advice in such cases and training for law enforcement officials.

These unprovoked and random attacks and incidents are happening in supermarkets, on our streets, in take-out restaurants essentially, wherever we are, said Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono.

The attacks are a predictable and predictable consequence of the racist and inflammatory language that was used against Asians during the pandemic, including the slurs used by Trump, Hirono said.

This signals to the AAPI community that we see you and we will be with you and protect you, said Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth.

The legislation, which is backed by President Biden, is then expected to clear the majority Democratic House of Representatives before going to the Presidents’ Office for its signature.

