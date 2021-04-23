Cyber ​​investments guaranteeing the UK’s global presence





To avoid the technological future demanded by hostile states, the UK invests in the development of sovereign technologies in areas such as quantum cryptography, collaborating with friendly countries to build cyber defenses and establish standards, and create market conditions that ensure It is more important than when. Innovate and supply diversity, and pay for our cybertech talent bank.

It is a key message delivered today (April 23) by GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming at this year’s Imperial College Vincent Briscoe Annual Security Lecture, which outlines a vision for the UK cyber future based on some of the key proposals included here. . From the government’s recent consolidation review.

Fleming says the UK is already the world’s most responsible cyber power, and the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) itself is a unit within the GCHQ and backing up the defenses that the new National Cyber ​​Force (NCF) will be adding its capabilities to.

However, the global digital environment is threatened, and more overhauls are needed according to the systematic challenges arising from China and Russia, which have different core values ​​and vision for the future than the UK and its allies. Compliance with the security and security standards of the Internet, future technologies.

In today’s digital environment, Britain has evolved to prosper, Fleming says. We are small geographically, but we are the fifth largest economy in the world and a global trading country with influence far beyond the physical scale.

These influences and benefits must be constantly reinvented. The prosperity and security of a country, the quality of life for its citizens, and the predictable impact of governments all depend heavily on the benefits derived from interconnected digital technologies.

But the benefits come from other things as well. We are the world leader in cyber defense through NCSC. National Cyber ​​Force is transforming the UK’s cyber capabilities, disrupting enemies through cyberspace. We have a strong technology sector and world-class universities teaching the next generation of science and technology.

Taken together, all of this means that the UK today is a global cyber powerhouse, a big animal in the digital world. However, historical power doesn’t mean we can assume that it will be in the future.

Fleming will support the government that calls for a holistic approach to security policy to help the UK adapt to these challenges. As a nation, he says, we must use all the means and tools we can handle to shape and grow our core technologies and markets. We must do so in a way that helps protect our nation and open our society. And this means it is better used to use the power of the state to promote and protect the development of outstanding technologies.

Fleming would add: If we do it right, new policies based on our deep expertise will influence and shape the markets that protect and grow our most important technologies. The government will create new markets while focusing investments on the sectors and technologies that are best suited for the UK.

The country will be able to provide these technologies and will support the growth of a variety of companies that continue to operate according to our values. We will cooperate with other like-minded countries to gather resources and knowledge to make the global Moonshot a goal.

Taken together, it adds a plan to create strategic advantage for the UK and its allies based on rule of law, shared ethics and the common good.

It is a challenge for society as a whole. And at GCHQ we are ready to play our part.

Flemings’ full speech, postponed from the due date due to Prince Philip’s death, is broadcast live on the Imperial College YouTube channel and can be viewed here.

