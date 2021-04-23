COVID-19 vaccinations decline even though all U.S. adults are eligible





Enlarge / Nurses wait at empty tables for more patients to arrive to receive a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in Gardena, Calif. On April 17, 2021.

Although COVID-19 vaccines are now open to all American adults, vaccinations in the country are on the decline.

Over the past week, the seven-day moving average of daily immunizations has fallen nearly 11%, from an April 13 high of nearly 3.4 million shots per day to the current average of a just over 3 million. And dozens of counties across the United States have started cutting vaccine dose shipments, according to Washington Post reports.

This is the first time since the start of the national immunization effort last December that the country has experienced a sustained drop in immunization, except for a brief drop in February which was linked to delays and cancellations. winter weather conditions.

Several factors may explain the current drop in fire. The drop coincides with a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This pause may explain some but not all of last week’s drop. However, health officials say the additional supply of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines more than made up for the Johnson & Johnson hiatus. Additionally, recent polls suggest that the hiatus did not significantly affect vaccine reluctance.

Instead, experts suspect that the most important factor in the decline is simply the decline in demand. With 52 percent of U.S. adults having received at least one vaccine in the past and more than 34 percent being fully immunized, the country may be running out of adults willing to be vaccinated.

In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 20% of Americans said they definitely would not get a vaccine or only get one if needed. Seventeen percent more polled said they would “wait and see” to get the vaccine. Likewise, in an Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus poll released on April 20, a total of 30% of respondents said they were “not very likely” or “not at all likely” to be vaccinated. This total is unchanged from the Johnson & Johnson break.

Advertising We can do better

The slowdown in vaccinations and consistent poll results suggest that state and local health officials may clash with parts of the country hesitant and skeptical of vaccines.

“We are past this point of desire to vaccinate, although in the hesitation of vaccines, and letting the supply fuel what we do is a mistake,” said Philip Keizer, senior official. health care center in Galveston County on the Texas Gulf Coast, at The Post. Only about a third of the county’s eligible residents have been vaccinated, but Keizer demanded that the state withhold the vaccine supply. Keizer said he was working on targeted outreach, including hosting events in hard-to-reach communities and schools to try to stimulate interest in vaccines.

Many other local health officials as well as the Biden administration are now working on such targeted approaches to reduce barriers and mitigate opinions about vaccines in resistant communities. Senior health officials told Politico they were aware the efforts might not work, but they were trying anyway. Without the 20 to 30 percent of American adults who are reluctant to get vaccinated, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for the country to stop transmission of the disease. This means that the pandemic could continue to drag on.

“In a few months, if that’s what happens, the people who are in the hospital, in the ICU who get sick and die, are going to be the ones who haven’t been vaccinated. And it will be pretty obvious that it is. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told Politico. “And I don’t want this to be the wake-up call. We can do better than that. But that could be the downstream scenario if we fail to convey all the reasons why it’s time to act now.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos