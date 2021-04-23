Do other countries copy the UK’s India travel ban? quartz





In 1954, U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower used the domino theory to explain what would happen if Vietnam fell into communism. It was a geopolitical treatise that justified American intervention. Simply put, a falling domino comes into contact with another domino, then another domino breaks down and reaches its climax. He believed that the entire Indochina was under threat as the area was known at the time.

The same principles, whether rational or not, can explain global vaccine issues, such as the successive prohibitions and restrictions on Oxford-Astra Zeneca injections. One country recently identified a potential problem with blood clots, and everyone else quickly followed. This was not necessarily an independent scientific decision. Politics may have worked as well.

The UK may have pushed another domino with a recent decision to ban travelers from India, where the Covid-19 infection rate appears to be out of control. Indians may become increasingly isolated if policy makers in the United States, Europe and other regions follow this. Hong Kong has already blocked travel from India for two weeks.

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a scheduled trip to Delhi earlier this week (April 19), the UK quickly added India to the list of countries that the government considers to be at risk, based on scientific advice. To England. The ban on Indian travelers comes much later than similar restrictions on neighboring countries, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, the UK doesn’t work very hard for trade deals with them.

Most redlisted countries are in Africa, Asia and Latin America, and for Indians the policy will take effect from April 23rd; travelers arriving from this location will be denied entry to the UK unless they are nationals of the UK or Ireland. Then, you’ll need to be isolated from an expensive, government-approved hotel. Londons Heathrow Airport has refused the airline to book additional flights in India before the deadline. There are 1.4 million Indian people in the UK.

If the domino theory is true in this case, the EU countries will follow the lead of the UK, along with the US and Canada. If trusted policy makers have made a decision in one place, it usually seems to give the other approval the other. Obviously, given India’s high infection rate, the travel ban could be reasonable no matter who took the first step. Meanwhile, there are many Indian diaspora in North America, and with so many people preparing for a fresh start in the fall semester, the impact on workers and students will be significant.

India has also quickly shifted its policies to match what other countries are doing. Earlier this month, Indian health authorities quickly tracked the approval of all vaccines already approved in the UK, EU and Japan. In the epidemic, everyone is trying not to waste their precious time.

