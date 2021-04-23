UK Secretary Asks Company Executives to Form Investment Council





The Ministers have requested a business director who will form a “investment council” that will advise the government on how it can help increase the UK’s global competitiveness and attract foreign investors to major national projects.

According to some people familiar with the scheme, more than 30 executives from large multinational corporations from various industries have approached to take on roles in the new committee. Companies invited to participate include Kraft Heinz, HP, and Publicis.

Composed of up to 40 members, the group will advise on how to promote global trade and attract foreign funding to UK projects under Lord Gerry Grimstone, former Chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen, Investment Minister.

None of the officers will be paid for the work of the council, and, according to those with knowledge of the process, they were directly elected under the guidelines of the Ministry of the Cabinet dealing with the appointment of ministers.

Many companies are abroad, but according to executives who approached that they have business in the UK, but do not want a nomination.

Grimstone was appointed in March last year as the head of a new “Investment Office” covering international trade and business departments to encourage foreign institutions and sovereign wealth funds to invest in the UK.

Since then, he has helped win several deals, including a recent deal with Abu Dhabi provincial fund Mubadala to invest in the UK life sciences sector. According to those close to negotiations, the deal is expected to close next month.

He wants to use this as a template to attract other foreign investors to key sectors of the UK industry and adds, including additional funding from the Middle East and India. Grimstone is also looking to invest in green energy projects ahead of the COP26 Climate Change Summit in November.

A new investment council is due to be announced next week as soon as possible, people close to the talks said.

According to those familiar with the situation, given the desire to raise the UK’s stature among international companies and encourage more companies to invest in the UK, according to those familiar with the situation, it is possible to get people from large multinationals to participate in the council. Focused on.

The council operates with investment offices to confirm and secure UK investments. One person with knowledge of the initiative said, “We will let our global partners know that the UK is ready and open to do business as an independent trading partner.”

The two government departments involved declined to comment.

recommendation

The new group of corporate advisors could trigger further investigations into government relations with businesses, taking into account concerns among transparency activists about the access to the top executive’s ministers.

The BBC released a series of text messages between Sir James Dyson and Boris Johnson on Wednesday, suggesting that the prime minister would “solve” the tax problem for billionaire entrepreneurs. On Thursday, lawmakers said they had several meetings with the collapsed bank Greensill as Treasury officials tried to secure funding through various Covid-19 aid plans.

The business group also raised concerns that large corporations often approach ministers disproportionately. SME activists have criticized a separate group convened by the Prime Minister of the’Build Back Better Business Council’ dominated by large corporations.

Government ministries also run many other industry advisory groups, the lobbying body with ministers, including 32 other organizations, including what is called the Business Action Council, organized by the Prime Minister’s friend Maurice Ostro. It can be accessed regularly.

Further reporting by Jim Pickard of London

