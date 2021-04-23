Rainfall stabilized but did not stop the drought, says US Drought Monitor





In the United States, severe droughts threaten the main economic engines of rural communities such as agriculture and recreation, disrupt food systems and water supplies, endanger public health, jeopardize the integrity of infrastructure essential and exacerbate forest fires and floods. With our interagency working group, we will work with tribes, agricultural producers, landowners and rural communities to build regional resilience to drought, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

According to the US Drought Monitor, Vilsack is right about the intensity of the drought. In the western region, which includes Montana, drought conditions increased in the April 22 report for April 20 conditions, compared to a week earlier. Over 80% of the region is considered drought, with 21.05% considered exceptional drought, the most severe category on the map.

Drought conditions have not changed significantly in the High Plains region, which includes North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, or in the Midwest region, which includes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Here’s a state-by-state look at this week’s Drought Monitor:

Iowa: Drought conditions in Iowa have remained relatively unchanged from last week. Severe drought increased from 7.83% to 7.62%, while moderate drought increased from 4.8% to 5.01%. Abnormally dry conditions also increased slightly, from 26.4% to 28.13%. These conditions are, however, a marked improvement over the state of three months ago, at the start of the year and at the start of the year, following a sudden and severe drought last summer.

Minnesota: Due to the current drought situation in the states, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued a wake-up call to some counties. According to the Minnesota MNR, a red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions ideal for wildfires, including high winds and low humidity. Do not burn while the red flag warning remains in effect and check any recent burns to make sure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions. However, the general drought conditions in the states have improved considerably. Last week, 56.33% of the state did not experience drought conditions, while this week the percentage rose to 67.44% without drought.

Montana: Montana had another tough week, with percentages in all three drought categories up from last week. The percentage of extreme drought fell from 8.46% to 10.91% this week. Only 11.78% of the state does not fall into a drought watch category, which means 88.22% of Montana struggles with drought or unusually dry conditions.

Nebraska: Drought conditions in Nebraska haven’t changed much over the past week. The percentage of severe drought remained at 7%. However, the abnormally dry percentage increased slightly this week, from 37.95% last week to 38.82% this week.

North Dakota: More than three-quarters of the state of North Dakota is in the extreme drought category at 75.85%. Severe drought stands at 17.14%, down slightly from 17.19% last week, while the moderate drought category fell from 4.8% to 4.85%. The percentage of abnormally dry conditions remains the same, standing at 2.16%. Despite the light rainfall the state experienced over the weekend, the state as a whole is officially rated as unusually dry or worse.

South Dakota: South Dakota’s extreme drought category has not moved this week, still remaining at 19.42%. The percentage of severe drought fell to 16.54%, down from 20.22% compared to recent weeks, while moderate drought increased to 36.72% compared to previous weeks 33.03%. Only 5.02% of South Dakota does not experience abnormally dry or drought conditions.

Wisconsin: Compared to other states in the region, Wisconsin’s drought is considerably moderate. The states’ moderate drought percentage is 0.74%, the same as last week, while the abnormally dry percentage decreased from 36.92% to 36.01% last week.

