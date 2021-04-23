Decline in US stocks, US stocks following the announcement of Biden’s tax proposals





* AT&T progresses thanks to strong quarterly results

* US weekly jobless claims continue to drop (adds market close at 4 p.m.)

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) – US stocks plunged on Thursday on reports that President Joe Biden planned to nearly double the capital gains tax, news analysts said as an excuse to take profits in a market with no direction ahead of big tech profits next week.

All three of Wall Street’s major indices also came across reports that Biden was planning to raise taxes on the income of the rich, a proposal some say would be difficult to pass in Congress.

If he had a chance to pass, we would be down 2,000 points, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago, said that when a proposal comes up about raising taxes or increasing capital gains, everyone gets excited, sells first and asks more questions. late.

Rather, it is a short-term knee-jerk reaction, he said.

Biden to propose raising marginal income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% and almost doubling capital gains tax to 39.6% for people earning over a million dollars, sources told Reuters.

The proposal targets around $ 1 trillion for child care, universal preschool education and paid time off for workers, the sources said.

Markets have been listless after the Dow and S&P 500 hit all-time highs last week, as investors await advice from Microsoft Corp, parent company Google Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc when they publish. their results next week.

Until we get out of this information vacuum, the market will generally be directionless, he said. All that really matters for the future is what are those big tech payoffs next week?

Earlier in the session, the healthcare sector of the S&P 500 hit a new record, while industrials were the biggest winners.

American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co reported lower than expected quarterly losses, signaling a pickup in travel demand. Both shares have fallen.

Investors welcomed data showing that the number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits last week fell to a new year-old low. The Labor Department report suggested that layoffs were declining and expectations were rising for another month of successful job growth in April.

Separately, data showed US home sales fell to their seven-month low in March as a severe shortage of properties pushed up prices and made owning a home more expensive. for some first time buyers.

The rapid rollout of vaccination in the United States has improved the economic outlook as people plan for summer vacations and spending on leisure activities, but an increase in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere in Asia has raised concerns investors, said Hayes.

Stocks have likely peaked in the near term as expectations are too high, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

What moves the markets most of the time is not the actual results but the results against expectations, he said. Overall, we’ve had some pretty spectacular results.

First-quarter profits are expected to rise 31.9% from a year ago, the highest rate since the fourth quarter of 2010, according to data from IBES Refinitiv.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 closed lower, with Microsoft, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla Inc weighing the most on the downturn.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94%, the S&P 500 lost 0.92% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.94%.

AT&T Inc has exceeded Wall Street revenue targets as the reopening of the US economy following pandemic-related restrictions boosted smartphone sales and media activity.

Chipmaker Intel Corp is expected to post lower first-quarter revenue later today as analysts eager to receive updates on its manufacturing plants in the United States and its chips for manufacturers automobiles amid a global microchip shortage.

Biogen Inc beat quarterly profit estimates on stronger-than-expected sales of its muscle wasting syndrome drug, though concerns over its reliance on its Alzheimer’s treatment, aducanumab, which has yet to be approved, weighed on shares.

Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Shivani Kumaresan and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil DSilva and Richard Chang

