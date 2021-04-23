Oil stabilizes on hopes of recovery in demand, virus outbreak in India levels off





Oil prices soared on Friday, supported by hopes that demand will recover as economic growth picks up and lockdowns ease, but concerns about the surge in the second wave of COVID-19 in India have limited gains.

Brent futures were up 37 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 65.77 a barrel at 4:50 a.m. GMT, after rising 8 cents on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 45 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 61.88 a barrel, also after rising 8 cents on Thursday.

“Oil prices rebounded for a second day as weaker than expected US jobless job data supported the outlook for North America’s energy demand,” said Margaret Yang, strategist at DailyFX, based in Singapore. Read more

“Recent macroeconomic data from the United States and China has been encouraging, reflecting a strong economic recovery in the world’s two largest economies, while OPEC + is expected to keep current production plans unchanged at a meeting at the latest. next week, helping to stabilize oil prices. “

U.S. refiner Valero said demand for gasoline and diesel had returned to 93% and 100% of pre-pandemic levels, with sales manager Gary Simmons saying the company was “quite optimistic about gasoline in the future”. Read more

Meanwhile, improving conditions in Europe also spurred feelings, with France announcing schools would reopen on Monday and national travel restrictions in place would end on May 3.

The resurgence of infections in India and Japan, however, has highlighted an uneven recovery in demand in different parts of the world and oil prices could come under further pressure if the situation worsens in these key markets, said analysts.

The two benchmark crude contracts are heading for a weekly loss of nearly 2% amid concerns over declining demand for fuel in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, where daily infections and deaths due to COVID-19 have reached new records this week. Read more

Several countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, have banned or reduced flights from India. Read more

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

