UK consumer confidence rises to the highest level since the first closure





As the economy resumed, consumer confidence in the UK rose to its highest level after the first Covid-19 restrictions, and consumer spending rose above pre-epidemic levels, suggesting that the economy rebounded early in the second quarter.

According to the research firm GfK, the UK Consumer Confidence Index, a closely watched measure of how people view their personal finances and the broader economic outlook, was minus 15, up one point in April.

Figures based on data collected between April 1st and April 13th, before resumption began in the UK on April 12th, were the highest since February 2020, before the first Covid-19 restrictions began.

Joe Staton, director of customer strategy at GfK, predicts that confidence will increase even further as recovery gains momentum. “Confident consumers will continue to spend and drive UK finances in the summer and beyond.

The sub-index tracking view of the outlook for personal finances was strong, with a 10 percentage point difference in favor of those who expect their situation to improve over those who expect worsening. Reflecting the rising expectations for a rebound in the second half of 2021, the overall outlook for next year’s economic outlook rose 6 percentage points from March.

Early high-frequency data on purchasing and mobility showed that spending recovers rapidly as the economy resumes.

According to Fable Data, which tracks credit card transactions, state spending through April 18 was up 5% compared to the same week in 2019. This figure included the period after the resumption of personal services such as non-essentials, hospitality, and hairdressers, and it was the first week of this year that spending in 2019 outpaced the same week.

Fable Data analyst Avinash Srinivasan said, “We have seen improvements in a number of areas,” adding that both the hit products and hospitality sectors have seen strong sales growth.

The increase in consumer spending was confirmed by credit and debit card transaction data released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday. In the week ending April 15th, credit and debit card purchases were 91% of the weekly average for February 2020, an increase of 8 percentage points over the previous week, and the highest level since December.

ONS also reported that 77% of businesses were trading in two weeks from 71% in early January to 18th April. The percentage of companies with lower than normal sales figures fell to the lowest percentage since comparable estimates began in June 2020.

Oxford Economist economist Andrew Goodwin said individual consumer activity measurements, such as retail footprint, car use, public transportation, and restaurant reservations, were “an amazing recovery.”

Although these measures are less comprehensive than official data, they are increasingly being monitored as they show a quick recovery from the decline in output predicted in the first quarter, although they have fewer indicators of economic activity.

“The data backs up our claim that the rebound in activity in the second quarter will be very strong as the economy resumes with a growth of around 5% to 5.5%, reflecting the experience of last summer,” Goodwin said.

