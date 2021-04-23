US to double public climate finance for developing countries by 2024





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday said it would strengthen climate public finance to help poor countries cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate, doubling funding by 2024 compared to the high average levels achieved under the Obama administration.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on addressing climate change before signing executive actions at the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

The White House has said it is adopting ambitious but achievable targets for international aid to developing countries, given the urgency of the climate crisis and to offset a sharp decline in US funding under the Trump administration.

The White House has said that by 2024 it will triple funding for climate adaptation, which focuses on adjustments to current or projected climate change. He said he would work with Congress to enact the necessary legislation.

The Biden administration released its climate finance plan in tandem with a new target to cut emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels.

Leonardo Martinez-Diaz, a key contributor to Bidens climate envoy John Kerry, said US international public international climate funding averaged around $ 2.8 billion. per year during the 2013-2017 reporting period, with approximately $ 500 million earmarked for adaptation. It was the most recent period when US climate finance was at an all time high, he said on Twitter.

A handful of non-governmental organizations said on Thursday that the United States, the world’s second-largest emitter after China, is expected to contribute $ 800 billion in international climate finance through 2030 for its fair share.

The United States has an obligation to provide finance and other support to enable emission reductions in poorer countries, and to ensure that frontline communities in those countries can survive the impacts. are already happening, said Niranjali Amerasinghe, executive director of ActionAid USA. .

In a backgrounder on the climate finance plan, the White House said U.S. agencies, working with development partners, would prioritize climate in their investments, expand technical assistance, and increase funding for the climate. adaptation and resilience.

He said the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will release a new climate change strategy in November 2021, at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

USAID said it would mobilize $ 250 million in federal funding to attract $ 3.5 billion in private sector funding for climate-related work over the next three years, and aimed to significantly scale up programs for climate change. climate finance in 20 fast growing economies.

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) would change its development strategy to include climate for the first time and prioritize climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The Millennium Challenge Corporations’ new climate strategy would focus on climate-smart development and sustainable infrastructure, aiming to devote more than 50% of its funding to climate-related investments over the next five years, he said. declared.

The US Treasury, which this week appointed a climate czar, is reportedly asking US executive directors of multilateral development banks such as the World Bank to ensure they set and implement ambitious climate finance goals and policies. .

The plan also calls for halting international investment in carbon-intensive fossil fuel energy projects and directing capital towards climate-focused investments, a goal long sought by environmental groups.

The Treasury, in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, will spearhead efforts to change guidelines for official export financing to redirect financing away from carbon-intensive activities, a he declared.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

