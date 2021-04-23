British Music Festival Needs Government Insurance Assistance | Music industry





While millions of tickets have already been sold and headline gigs from Keane to Storm are preparing to return to the stage, the host of hundreds of live music festivals planned this summer is compelled if the government doesn’t follow other European countries and buys Covid cancellation insurance. You can unplug it with.

The nationwide resumption timetable, which has not changed significantly since it was announced in February, will allow large gatherings from the end of June. However, booking events after the pandemic poses significant financial risk as coronavirus cases surge locally or nationally, which could lead to last-minute cancellations by public health authorities and the festival organizers suffer massive losses.

The 66,000-person Boom Town Festival, sold out near Winchester and Shambhala in recent weeks, is set to take place in Northamptonshire on the August bank holiday weekend, making it the latest event to cancel due to lack of insurance.

Boomtown’s organizers wrote on Twitter, denouncing the government’s decision to have no Covid-related cancellation insurance: There is no safety net to support. This means that if the event isn’t running due to Covid restrictions, you’ll be gambled up to 8 digit losses, putting the future of the festival at serious risk.

Stormzy and DJ TiiNY were on stage during the 2017 TRNSMT festival in Glasgow. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/WireImage

Government-backed insurance is a big part of the puzzle, said Greg Parmley, chief executive of the Live Trade Association. There is no commercial insurance against coronavirus. Other governments are taking a step further and helping. We feel like we hit our heads against the wall. We are seeing a steady flow of cancellations and it will get bigger by summer.

The music industry, festival organizers and promoters have been demanding government-based compensation schemes for months. This, similar to plans to resume film and TV production announced last July, will operate like some kind of insurance that provides financial assistance if the case was affected by the coronavirus crisis.

European countries, including Austria, Denmark and Sweden, have initiated these initiatives, and the Dutch government has recently raised a 300m (259m) event cancellation fund to cover music, business and sports events scheduled from July 1st to the end of the year.

According to the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), the average cost of holding an independent festival is 6 million, and about 40% of the payments, including non-refundable deposits, are due a month in advance.

More cancellations are expected as the crisis time approaches, according to Paul Reed, AIF’s chief executive representing 85 events.

As organizers get closer to having to bear these costs, Reed said sadly, they will increasingly understand their decision not to take that level of risk. If for any reason the case cannot proceed due to Covid-related matters, it will go bankrupt due to an independent business.

Although the festival is mainly held outdoors, the crowds of thousands of people gathering to eat, drink and dance may still be seen as a distant prospect, but the British government expects the restrictions to be lifted entirely from June 21st.

To assess how the venue can be operated safely this summer, the UK government is conducting trials for large gatherings and indoor events in April and May. The first near-normal concert will take place in Liverpool on May 2nd, and the band Blossoms will be playing with 5,000 fans, and you will need negative Covid test results to attend, but you don’t need a mask or social distancing.

Consumer demand for live events has rebounded, and although still uninsured, some of the UK’s largest companies have pledged to keep going, including the Reading and Leeds festivals headlined by Stormzy and Liam Gallagher. But Glastonbury won’t welcome a crowd of 210,000 for the second year in a row.

After the national roadmap was announced, 2 million tickets for events involving independent festival maker The Fair were sold in 72 hours, Nick Morgan said.

Bastille will be screening at Latitude 2021. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

From day festivals in London like Eastern Electrics to multi-day gatherings like El Dorado in Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire, these 140 events sell out 90% “It’s done,” said Morgan.

Some festivals have changed from early summer to late summer to attract a large crowd. Located in the old home of Henry VIII near Richmond-upon-Thames, the Hampton Court Palace festival moved a series of evening concerts by people like Tom Jones and Keane from June to August.

It has its own problems as more events are concentrated in September. The season is much shorter and there are fewer kit-like stages available as everyone competes on the same weekend. There are more shows on the weekend than ever before.

Organizers found that equipment owners, including fencing and trackway, desperately sold it to construction companies to raise cash after the 2020 live event ended.

The organizers have said that social distancing will be impossible, but they are still doing their best to welcome music fans. The Latitude Festival, held in Suffolk in July, said that festival participants who have not been vaccinated with covid will test before entry and will refund all ticket holders if the event is postponed or cancelled.

Events including Womad and the family-oriented music event Standon Calling are considering posting Covid tests to attendees, especially as younger audiences are unlikely to be vaccinated until summer. Both festivals tested positive, but they promised a refund to ticket holders who couldn’t attend.

Founded by Peter Gabriel, Womad is on a 30% bigger site, but hopes to welcome a crowd of 40,000 to its home in Malmesbury, Wiltshire to watch artists including Anoushka Shankar and Nitin Sawhney.

Festival Director Chris Smith said that there is a real desire to meet, greet, hug, and go back to everything that has long been rejected by us. He added: This year is all about reassurance. There are people who want to come even if the restrictions are lifted, what are we doing?

This festival plans to provide a Warmart that can be placed on the floor to distinguish their areas to audiences who want a space with other guests.

Meanwhile, Sussex’s Glindborn Opera Festival promises summer ticket holders that as part of Covid-19 safety measures, they will use only uncirculated air in the auditorium and provide socially distant seats indoors.

Standon Calling, a 17,000-person festival in Hertfordshire, takes place in July after founder Alex Trenchard raised 90,000 people last year through a crowdfunding campaign of regular attendees and recently secured 400,000 grants from the government’s Cultural Restoration Fund.

Trenchard believes that Covid health certificates can help large-scale events happen, but added that many of the questions remain unanswered.

The important thing is that Covid certification is integrated with my ticketing through IT. Otherwise, you will have to introduce a lot of human input, which can lead to more errors and time consuming processes.

