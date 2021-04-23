US weighs down on Central America anti-transplant task force





US President Joe Biden’s Northern Triangle Special Envoy Ricardo Zuniga walks during a press conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, April 7, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Cabezas / File Photo

The Biden administration plans to create a task force made up of officials from the US justice and state departments and other agencies to help local prosecutors fight corruption in the North American Triangle countries central, a senior US official said Thursday.

Ricardo Zuniga, US special envoy for Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, also told reporters that the US government has the power of Congress to draw up lists of Central American officials involved in corruption, revoke their travel visas and to impose financial sanctions on them.

Zuniga spoke days before Vice President Kamala Harris, chosen by President Joe Biden to lead diplomatic efforts with Central America, is due to hold a virtual meeting on Monday with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss solutions to increased migration to the US border with Mexico.

US officials see corruption as one of the root causes of the flow of migrants, along with poverty and gang violence, and want to ensure that a $ 4 billion aid package is put in place for the region. will not fall prey to the transplant.

“It is important for the United States to show that we are on the side of those who are victims of corruption,” Zuniga said.

With apprehensions on the US-Mexico border at their highest in two decades, Biden is stepping up efforts to alleviate a humanitarian crisis that was one of his first major tests.

The working group under review will focus on corruption cases and help prosecutors in those countries move forward, Zuniga said.

He said the United States was disappointed with the collapse of anti-corruption bodies in Guatemala and Honduras, which he called a setback to efforts to fight “impunity.”

The Biden administration is seeking to revive some functions of these bodies, which lost US support under former President Donald Trump. But the reinstatement of anti-corruption units would meet fierce opposition from political and business elites.

Guatemala pioneered a model supported by the United Nations with the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala, a team of lawyers and investigators working with prosecutors. But his work caused a backlash and he was pushed into 2019. In Honduras, a similar group was also shut down.

Last week, the Guatemalan Congress continued its campaign against prominent anti-corruption fighters by removing Judge Gloria Porras from the highest court.

Warning, Zuniga said, “We have a mandate from the US Congress to develop lists of officials involved in corruption and propose actions against them.”

He said the actions could include revoking US visas of those suspected of corruption, and the justice and treasury departments could also “name” violators. Such sanctions often involve freezing US assets and prohibiting Americans from doing business with them.

Zuniga was apparently referring to a law sponsored by then-US Representative Eliot Engel and enacted by Congress in December that requires the State Department to assemble within 180 days a so-called “Engel List” of corrupt actors. in the Northern Triangle. They would then be subject to bans on traveling to the United States and seizing American property.

