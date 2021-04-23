COVID-19: India Adds to UK Travel Redlist with World Record for 2nd Consecutive Day | British news





Brits arriving from India are now required to pay for quarantine at government-approved hotels for 10 days after the country is added to the travel red list.

From 4 am, only citizens of the UK, Ireland and third countries with residency, including long-term visa holders, are allowed to enter the UK.

Others are banned if they have been in India in the last 10 days.

In India last Friday, 332,730 cases were reported, the world’s record for the second consecutive day, and concerns about the new COVID strain have increased concerns of infection.

Image: This family arrived on time to quarantine at home instead of paying for the hotel.

The last passenger to land before the restrictions arrived at Heathrow on a Vistara flight from Delhi on Thursday evening.

Among them were relieved by a family of three who managed to change tickets at the last minute, barely avoiding paying thousands for hotel quarantine.

My mother, who didn’t want to give her name, said, “It’s really great. We’ll be quarantining at home.”

“That’s the best part. I have a child with autism, so it’s better for him to stay with us and have all the food preferences at home.”

Hotel quarantine costs £1,750 per adult for 10 days. An additional adult in the same room, or £650 for children aged 11 and over, and £325 for children aged 5-11.

Stirling University student Jetal Zala, who returned home to meet his parents, was unable to fly to the UK before the restrictions began and will now miss campus education.

“Our class was supposed to be face-to-face from May,” she says. “So I was planning to move in late April, start studying on campus, and experience college life in the UK.”

Travel restrictions also hinder business.

Ranjit Mathrani, chairman of the MW Eat restaurant group, said most of the highly trained Indian chefs returned home during the UK shutdown and are now trapped.

His plans to resume can be jeopardized.

“Here we are looking forward to losing a ton of money after five and a half months of blockade and returning to normal in the first place. We will be trapped in the possibility and possibility of not being able to reopen, except in very limited circumstances at some of the major fine dining restaurants. “” says Mathrani.

Image: A patient in a car waits to be admitted to Ahmedabad Hospital for COVID treatment.

The government said the decision to put India on the red list was “hard, but important,” and said it should take action with the health minister.

However, some scientists believe it should have occurred sooner because of the soaring cases and new Indian strains that may have some resistance to the vaccine.

More than 130 cases of “double mutations” known as B.1.617 have been found in the UK so far.

“I think I should have seen the text written on the wall. We’ve seen an increasing number of weeks in India and it would have been wise to put India on the red list earlier,” says Professor Mark Harris of the School of School. Says. Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of Leeds.

“It’s definitely a difficult decision because there is a lot of communication and travel between India and the UK, but it must have been right a few weeks ago.”

Image: A worker is loading an empty oxygen cylinder in a van in Ahmedabad.

As cases in India are soaring and many hospitals are full, some people are using hashtags like #COVIDSOS to share information about medical facilities that have space or where they can buy oxygen or medicines.

However, hundreds of millions of people in the country, primarily poor Indians, do not have access to smartphones or social media.

Child rights activist Baidnath Kumar, who has been using WhatsApp to help people in need in the state of Jharkhand, said, “It’s getting harder and harder to access anything: beds, oxygen, medicines, doctors.

Image: Workers are preparing to remove the bodies of six COVID victims in New Delhi on Monday

“You need to know someone or appeal to social media for a quick response, but how many people can do that? It doesn’t work.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the situation as a “COVID storm.”

To date, India has administered 130 million vaccines out of a population of 1.35 billion.

Currently, only frontline workers and 45 years of age or older are eligible for the jab, but all adults are expected to be allowed to receive the immunization from May.

The number of COVID-related deaths in India is 186,920 since an additional 2,263 were reported to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The total number of cases recorded is nearly 16.3 million out of a population of over 1.3 billion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos