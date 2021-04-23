US-China relations: climate change is the latest area of ​​competition between Biden and Xi





Relations between the United States and China have collapsed rapidly in recent years. But compared to technology, trade, geopolitics, defense, and other areas of increasingly intense confrontation, climate change is an issue where decoupling is least likely – and leaves most possibilities. agreement, cooperation and potentially even joint leadership on the world stage.

China and the United States are the two biggest carbon polluters in the world. Together, they account for nearly 45% of global fossil fuel emissions that heat our planet’s atmosphere, according to the latest data available. China’s emissions are almost double that of the United States, although in per capita terms an American is on average more than twice as carbon-polluting as a Chinese citizen.

At this week’s summit, Biden announced ambitious targets for the United States, pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent below its 2005 emission levels by 2030. The European Union, Canada and Japan have also announced their new targets. Xi, meanwhile, reaffirmed his pledge from last summer, pledging to cap emissions by 2030 and ultimately achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Li Shuo, senior climate adviser for the environmental group Greenpeace in Beijing, said it was difficult to compare emission reduction targets set by different countries because the reduction baselines are different.

“The most important thing is not how far the promise was made on paper, but how much it can be materialized in reality,” Li said.

During his speech, however, Xi stressed that China’s climate goals are a massive undertaking that surpassed those of its richer and more developed counterparts.

“China is committed to going from peak carbon to carbon neutrality in a much shorter period of time than what could take many developed countries, and that requires extremely hard efforts on the part of China,” Xi told other world leaders.

And when it comes to actual implementation, China’s one-party, top-down political system means it is unaffected by election cycles – unlike the United States. In a thinly veiled jab at the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement, Xi appeared to point out this difference, noting that to achieve global carbon neutrality, the world “must maintain continuity, not easily reverse course; and we have to honor commitments, not go back and forth on promises. ”

The US-led summit is the first such gathering for Xi and Biden since Biden took office. Ahead of the event, John Kerry, the US presidential special climate envoy, met his Chinese counterparts in Shanghai, where the two sides agreed to cooperate to urgently tackle the climate crisis.

But while climate cooperation has been welcomed by all parties – and is desperately needed from a global perspective – there are concerns that such collaboration may not completely escape the fallout from other areas of this relationship. bilateral passionate.

As Xi spoke about the Biden summit, Chinese state tabloid Global Times blasted a bipartisan push by US lawmakers to counter China in human rights, economic competition and technology areas, accusing them of to “create a confrontation (which) will backfire on the United States.” and urging Washington to “abandon its hegemonic dream and cold war mentality”.

“Such a contradictory practice which mixes hostility and cooperative attitude could have an impact on potential Sino-US cooperation,” the newspaper warned.

Overview of Asia

India has recorded the largest daily increase in Covid-19 cases worldwide since the start of the pandemic, as hospitals retreat under the weight of the country’s second wave. Japan has declared the state of emergency for much of the country due to the increase in coronavirus cases, with the 2020 Olympics postponed to just weeks. Hope is running out for the crew of a missing Indonesian submarine, as several countries scramble their naval and air resources to search for the ship. Southeast Asian leaders are preparing to discuss the Myanmar issue this weekend, hoping to achieve a breakthrough to end the violence that has plagued the country since the military took over. overthrown the civilian government in a coup. The Australian government has canceled a Belt and Road agreement signed by China and the state government of Victoria, escalating trade and diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Canberra. systems against air threats, including stealth planes and drones “at an industry fair in Nanjing.

Photo of the day

Blow to press freedom: Hong Kong journalist Bao Choy has won numerous awards for her work, but that did not prevent her from being sentenced on Thursday in a decision widely condemned by media and advocacy groups. freedom of press. Choy was convicted of violating a road traffic ordinance for accessing a public database as part of a report on an attack on pro-democracy protesters by a group of masked assailants in July 2019 .

China’s business: Tesla’s headache is getting worse

Tesla’s honeymoon in China is over. At the Shanghai Auto Show this week, Tesla’s booth was inundated with protesters complaining of problems with its cars. Video footage of the incident has gone viral in China, showing a woman climbing on top of a Tesla car, wearing a T-shirt with the Tesla logo on it and the words “brake failure.”

A swarm of Chinese netizens rushed to congratulate her. The electric car company’s first apology – which also appeared to target the protester – further angered state media.

In an op-ed titled “Tesla blunder,” state tabloid Global Times wrote, “China will continue to open its market to foreign companies, but that doesn’t mean foreign companies will be offered a privilege. It is Also true for Tesla. The company has had sufficient support and great popularity in China, but that does not give it the right to treat consumers in a disrespectful and arrogant manner. “

Tesla subsequently appeared to soften his stance, apologizing to “car owners” – without naming anyone – and vowing “to conduct strict self-examination and self-correction.” (Although a sign of the chaos of the controversy, some public sentiment began to return to the automaker after it leaked details of an incident involving a Tesla car driven by one of the protesters.)

Until recently, Tesla was on a tear in China. The country received key support from the government when it opened a massive Gigafactory in Shanghai in 2019, defying growing tensions between the United States and China. And CEO Elon Musk has always been a favorite among Chinese consumers – he danced on stage during the debut of the Shanghai-made Model 3, but that Tesla halo effect is gone. In February, regulators summoned Tesla to discuss the quality of its Shanghai-made vehicles. Then there were reports that the Chinese military had banned Tesla cars from entering its compounds because its vehicles’ cameras could be used for espionage. State media, meanwhile, have stepped up criticism of the company. Tesla’s challenges also come as foreign companies come under increasing pressure from Chinese consumers. H&M, Nike, Adidas and other Western retailers face boycotts in China over their stance against the alleged use of forced labor to produce cotton in Xinjiang – a nationalist frenzy that the media reported State have fueled.

The stakes are high for these foreign companies: China represents a fifth of Tesla’s turnover and is its second market after the United States. The company is working to regain market confidence, writing in a Chinese social media post Tuesday that “we will do our best to learn the lessons.”

Tesla, like other foreign brands, realizes that capitalizing on the world’s second-largest economy means appeasing both the Chinese government and growing consumer demand.

– By Selina Wang

Quoted and noted

“A handful of British MPs concocted this Xinjiang motion against facts and common sense in an attempt to discredit and attack China.”

– The Chinese Embassy in the UK issued a furious statement on Friday in response to the UK parliament’s unanimous vote to declare the current situation in Xinjiang a “genocide.”





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos