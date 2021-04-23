British borrowings rise to the highest level since World War II in response to Covid





The coronavirus pandemic has forced the UK government to borrow more than ever since World War II, the National Statistical Office said in announcing its first interim estimates of public finance for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The UK borrowed £313.1 billion for the year ending in March, an increase of £246.1 billion from the previous year, when it was only £57.1 billion.

Although historically large, the level of government borrowing has not been as bad as feared. Because of this, the Treasury Department announced to the financial markets Friday morning that it would issue £43.5 billion less in 2021-22 than it had recently planned, like the March 3 budget.

Lower-than-expected borrowings did not reduce the size of the deficit in 2020-21 as the economy was affected by the coronavirus. Tax revenues have declined, while public spending on health services and dormancy has skyrocketed.

The government borrowed 14.5% of all value produced by the British economy last year, which was the last higher at the end of World War II when it borrowed 15.2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Due to the level of borrowing, the UK’s total cumulative public debt is 97.7% of GDP, the highest since the early 1960s.

According to KPMG’s senior economist Michal Stelmach, if an emergency assistance plan wasn’t in place, government borrowing and debt “raised weather” were needed to protect the economy from further damage.

“Otherwise, there could be a much worse long-term wound to financial sustainability,” he said.

Borrowing estimates for 2020-21 will increase in the coming months when ONS includes estimates of the possible losses the government will suffer from loan plans for businesses.

Despite the borrowing figures that reflect the historical crisis in the economy, it is once again better than what we feared since last summer.

ONS said the total borrowings for 2020-21 of £3031 billion were lower than the estimate for the Office for Budget Responsibility’s March budget (£327.4 billion), excluding expected losses for the loan program.

Economists say the outlook for public finance has been much stronger as the economy is recovering rapidly and tax revenues haven’t been hit as hard as they feared during the pandemic.

Despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s tax cuts on corporate investment this year to aid recovery, Capital Economics’ UK chief economist Paul Dales said loans are likely to “decline faster than most anticipated” in a strong recovery.

However, Isabel Stockton, a research economist at the Institute of Finance, paid attention. She said getting public finances back by the middle of the decade depends on the success of quick recovery, big tax hikes and very tight spending.

“At least one of these will most likely not happen,” she added.

The award is expected to outline the new financial framework in the fall. But Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute for Economic and Social Research, said on Friday that the Treasury Department was still entangled in a lack of transparency and accountability in the way governments set fiscal policy.

NIESR suggests that the Office of Budget Responsibility publishes a report ahead of the event to set key economic and fiscal forecasts and highlight areas of concern if the government has taken no action.

He said this will enable a better dialogue for the Prime Minister to respond to before the budget, and clarify the methods proposed to address these difficulties.

