Critics say US is not doing enough to help Haiti with deteriorating securityExBulletin





Kidnappings and a wave of deadly crimes cripple Haiti. Critics say the United States is not doing enough to help the hemisphere’s poorest country find a solution to the current crisis.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Heavily armed gangs fuel a crippling spasm of crime in Haiti. Kidnappings more than tripled last year. Five priests and two nuns are among the most recently kidnapped, sparking protests from the Catholic Church on the Caribbean island. As NPR’s Carrie Kahn reports, critics accuse the United States of not doing enough to find a solution to the current crisis in Haiti.

(CHURCH BELLS RINGING PIECE)

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Church bells in Haiti rang at noon in protest. Catholic leaders closed all their schools and other businesses for three days.

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE SERVICE OF THE CHURCH)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS: Amen.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS: Amen.

KAHN: But the pews are full of parishioners praying for peace in the capital. Smith Silvera was one of the faithful who came to a recent mass.

SMITH SILVERA: (Non-English language spoken).

KAHN: “They can kill me today, but nobody can live in this situation anymore,” he said. “We must have liberation and freedom for all.” Gangs have taken over many areas of Port-au-Prince, triggering a series of kidnappings and brazen attacks that have shocked Haitians, even those accustomed to the country’s high crime rate. This month, gunmen broke into a church, snatching the pastor and three others during a mass broadcast on the Internet; orphanage manager says gang members broke in, sexually assaulting two girls; and seven Catholic officials, including two French, were kidnapped nearly two weeks ago. Their captors demand a ransom of a million dollars.

KESNAR PHARNEL: Difficile is an understatement in Haiti right now.

KAHN: Kesnar Pharnel is an economic consultant and radio host in Port-au-Prince.

PHARNEL: Because people – we’re so desperate. We don’t know what’s going on. We are currently living in a very stressful situation in Haiti.

KAHN: Growing violence in Haiti and continuing political turmoil have left the economy in shambles. The UN has warned that more than 4.4 million Haitians do not have enough food. Opponents want the departure of current President Jovenel Moise. They insist his term ended in February, but Moise says he still has a year left because he started his term late. The United States supported this assertion. Moise says that the way out of this crisis requires a referendum in June on a new constitution. Velina Elysee Charlier, an activist in Haiti, says the constitution would simply give her more power.

VELINA ELYSEE CHARLIER: Not only is it illegal, but it has no credibility, no confidence on our part, the people.

KAHN: She says Moses’ attempt to reform the constitution is clearly a takeover.

CHARLIER: We don’t have a constitution problem in Haiti. We have a problem of impunity and corruption in Haiti.

KAHN: The country is not able to hold a credible election anytime soon, says Robert Fatton, professor of political science at the University of Virginia.

ROBERT FATTON: The idea of ​​having an election right now, you know, is absolutely crazy. You cannot have an election given the conditions in Haiti.

KAHN: Opponents want a transitional government to take over. It’s unclear what the Biden administration will do. For now, he supports Moise. Fulton Armstrong, a former national intelligence officer for Latin America, says this is a mistake.

FULTON ARMSTRONG: We are rushing to the person who has promised us the greatest stability, who promises the fastest solution rather than the solution that will lead to a better result in the long run.

KAHN: Observers warn of a migrant crisis if conditions don’t improve soon. This week, two boats filled with nearly 400 Haitians were intercepted off the waters north of the island. Carrie Kahn, NPR News.

KELLY: And this story was reported with André Paultre’s production assistance in Haiti.

(PIECE OF MUSIC)

