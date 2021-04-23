US House Passes Bill to Create First Digital Asset Crypto Task Force





On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill called the Removing Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021 (HR 1602) which, if passed by the Senate and enacted, would create a task force on digital assets between the Securities and Exchange. Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The bill is co-sponsored by Majority Leader Patrick McHenry (R-NC) of the House Financial Services Committee and Chairman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) of the FinTech Task Force.

Republican Leader McHenry said during the House debate, what we need is a conversation between these two entities (SEC and CFTC) on the nature of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. McHenry lamented that each agency separately views these new markets as securities or commodities, leaving a void he described as not regulating either … fish or poultry when it comes to this new creation.

Majority Leader of the Financial Services Committee McHenry hesitates over his new crypto bill in the House … [+] floor, claiming that the United States lags behind the $ 2 trillion market for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Home financial services (Republican site)

American citizens are missing out on the innovation and the benefits of these innovations … It is one of the few technologies in the past 100 years that the United States has not been the driving force … a McHenry said.

The task force would be the first of its kind in the United States if passed by the Senate and enacted by President Biden. According to the bill, members of the digital asset task force must be made up of a combination of SEC and CFTC employees as well as at least one representative from the following six categories:

(I) FinTech companies providing digital assets;

2) financial companies under the jurisdiction of the SEC or CFTC;

3) Institutions or organizations engaged in university research or the promotion of digital assets;

4) small businesses engaged in financial technology;

5) investor protection organizations;

6) Institutions and organizations that support investment in historically underserved businesses.

Within one year, the new working group is expected to provide a report on legal and regulatory frameworks related to digital assets, including the impact that a lack of clarity of digital assets has had on primary and secondary markets. . The group must also examine the impact of the regulatory regime on our competitiveness of the United States relative to other countries. The group would be required to provide recommendations on the following for digital assets:

(1) provide recommendations on improvements to the primary and secondary digital asset markets;

(2) standards for the preservation and management of private keys on digital asset intermediaries;

(3) reduce fraud and manipulation in the cash, leveraged and derivatives markets, increase investor protection for participants and comply with banking secrecy law (BSA) obligations.

The report would be sent to the relevant committees of the House and Senate as well as to the SEC and CFTC.

House debate discusses how the US is lagging behind on Bitcoin and Crypto

Speaking in favor of his bill, McHenry said: The point is, the Bitcoin white paper written by someone who called himself Satoshi Nakamoto is over ten years old. McHenry further stated that … the new creation of cryptocurrencies is now valued at over $ 2 trillion globally.

Chairman Lynch of the FinTech task force, the Democratic leader who co-sponsored the bill, spoke in the House about the proliferation of digital assets around the world. … according to one estimate, 4,000 cryptocurrencies and digital tokens are in use today, Lynch said.

Lynch noted that the United States historically creates new regulations after a financial disaster and cited his bill as an opportunity to create regulations before such a potential financial disaster. Speaking positively about the benefits of the new markets for the US economy, Lynch said. Digital assets have the potential to improve, make transactions more efficient, improve capital mobilization for small businesses, and increase their inclusion in the financial system.

The bill can be viewed here and will then be considered by the US Senate. Additional representatives cosponsoring the bill include Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH).

