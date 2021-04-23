US indices close lower on Thursday





– By Julie Young

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,815.90 on Thursday with a loss of 321.41 points or -0.94%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,134.98 for a loss of 38.44 points or -0.92%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,818.41 for a loss of 131.81 points or -0.94%. The VIX volatility index was higher at 18.71 for a gain of 1.21 points or 6.91%.

Thursday market movements

Major US indices closed lower on Thursday after showing signs of rebounding. Investors continued to monitor first quarter results. They also remained concerned about Covid issues, particularly the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (NYSE: JNJ).

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) fell 2.25% and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) lost 0.83%, despite increased demand for their vaccines. A scientist from Pfizer / Biontech (BNTX) suggested that an annual vaccine would be needed. Pfizer was also in talks to deliver its vaccine to India, where around 315,000 new cases were reported over a 24-hour period. Johnson & Johnson was down 0.86%, with an advisory board decision on its US vaccine use expected tomorrow.

On Capitol Hill, Republican senators issued a $ 568 billion counter-offer to the $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan announced by Biden. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) led the day’s sector losses with a return of 2.18%. Biden is also causing a stir with suggestions for tax payments for America’s richest.

On Thursday’s earnings calendar:

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC): Revenue of $ 19.7 billion was down 0.7% year-over-year and topped estimates by $ 1.75 billion. First-quarter GAAP profit of 82 cents missed the estimate by 25 cents and non-GAAP EPS of $ 1.39 beat the estimate by 25 cents.

Dow (NYSE: DOW): Revenue of $ 11.88 billion increased 21.6% year-over-year and topped estimates by $ 750 million. First-quarter GAAP earnings of $ 1.32 per share beat estimates by 26 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $ 1.36 beat estimates by 21 cents.

AT&T (NYSE: T): Revenue of $ 43.9 billion increased 2.6% year-over-year and topped estimates by $ 1.21 billion. First quarter GAAP earnings of $ 1.04 per share beat estimates of 49 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 86 cents beat estimates of 8 cents. AT&T shares gained 4.15%

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV): Revenue of $ 2.05 billion was down 51.5% year-over-year and missed estimates by $ 20 million. First quarter GAAP profit of 19 cents beat estimate of $ 1.84 and non-GAAP profit loss of $ 1.72 beat estimate of 13 cents.

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL): Revenue of $ 4.01 billion was down 52.9% year-over-year and missed estimates by $ 30 million. A GAAP loss of $ 1.97 per share in the first quarter missed the estimate of 23 cents and a non-GAAP profit loss of $ 4.32 beat the estimate by 1 cent.

The story continues

In other news:

World leaders attended a two-day virtual climate summit, where the focus was on reducing emissions.

The House of Representatives passed legislation to create a combined task force of the Securities Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The Chicago Fed’s national activity index fell from -1.2 to 1.71.

547,000 Americans have filed for unemployment, up from 586,000 and reporting a weak pandemic. Continuous jobless claims were 3.674 million, compared to 3.708 million.

Existing home sales fell 3.7% in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.01 million.

The Conference Board’s Main Economic Indicators Index rose 1.3% after declining 0.1%.

The Kansas Fed’s manufacturing index fell from 23 to 40.

The Treasury organized auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.005%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.015% and five-year TIPS at a rate of -1.631%.

Freddie Mac has released his weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 2.97%, compared to 3.04%. The 15-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 2.29%, compared to 2.35%.

Small cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 index closed at 2232.61 for a loss of 7.01 points or -0.31%. The S&P 600 closed at 1325.84 for a loss of 6.43 points or -0.48%. The Dow Jones US Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,895.80 for a loss of 7.30 points or -0.05%. The Dow Jones US Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,975.23 for a loss of 79.55 points or -0.72%.

Other notable clues

Other notable index closings included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap at 2,700.37 for a loss of 11.22 points or -0.41%; the S&P 100 at 1,878.70 for a loss of 20.05 points or -1.06%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,762.36 for a loss of 172.79 points or -1.24%; the Russell 3000 at 2,476.56 for a loss of 19.68 points or -0.79%; the Russell 1000 at 2331.97 for a loss of 19.34 points or -0.82%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,262.45 for a loss of 357.60 points or -0.82%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend index at 831.33 for a loss of 11.20 points or -1.33%.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

