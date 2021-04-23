The US economy continues to improve: Morning Brief





Get the morning summary delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday 23 April 2021

While some strategists warn of a “ peak of growth ”

The US economic recovery continues.

On Thursday, the latest weekly data on initial jobless claims fell to another pandemic-era low of 547,000. That data exceeded Wall Street expectations and marked another improvement from what has been up to present the most stubbornly negative economic data point during the crisis.

And when we look at the broad signals on the state of the US economy, we continue to see the data improve. Even if some strategists warn of a “peak of growth” and a more difficult period ahead for investors.

Oxford Economics has been tracking the recovery for over a year now with a proprietary US Recovery Tracker, which this week recorded its highest level since March 2020. As of March, of course, that data was already down and wouldn’t end in culminate before several others. weeks.

“The US Recovery Tracker rose 1.3 ppts to 90.2 during the week ended April 9, its first reading above 90 since March 2020 and its seventh consecutive weekly gain,” the firm said in a note published Thursday.

“Progress has been widespread despite a slight deterioration in health conditions, as improved economic activity and increased vaccinations offset the rise in cases.” Positive vaccine developments indicate that the pandemic is expected to remain contained. All states have expanded eligibility, over 200 million doses have been administered. , and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose. “

The firm added that “the economy is in the early stages of a mini-boom, fueled by vaccines, a generous fiscal stimulus and improved consumer and business confidence.”

Oxford Economics’ US Recovery Tracker has improved for seven consecutive weeks and is at its highest level since the economy fell off a cliff in March 2020 (Source: Oxford Economics)

This Oxford report comes at the same time, however, that we are seeing strategists on Wall Street warning of maximum growth and a potential reading on stocks.

The story continues

Earlier this month, we highlighted the work of teams at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs who noted that high activity readings can be potentially worrying signals for stock returns in the three and six following months.

And Goldman Sachs strategists again pointed out this dynamic in a memo released Wednesday, writing that “U.S. economic growth is peaking … Although our economists expect U.S. GDP growth to both remain above trend and above consensus forecast over the next few quarters, they believe the pace of growth will peak over the next 1-2 months, as favorable winds from fiscal stimulus and of economic reopening will reach their maximum impact and then begin to fade. ”

And reiterated that the onset of an economic deceleration, even from the high levels we’re likely to see in the second and third quarters of this year, can pose a challenge for investors.

According to Goldman Sachs data, economic activity expanding as quickly as it is today has generally resulted in a tough and flat market over the next two quarters. (Source: Goldman Sachs)

Which is the final way to sum up last year’s market action: It’s not what the economy or earnings are doing now that investors care about, it’s whether the trend is improving or getting worse.

So while some readings indicate that the economy continues to grow, our days of relentless improvement seem numbered.

By Myles Udland, reporter and presenter for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him on @MylesUdland

What to watch today

Economy

9:45 a.m.ET: Markit US Manufacturing PMI, April preliminary (61.0 expected, 59.1 in March)

9:45 a.m.ET: Markit US Services PMI, April preliminary (61.5 expected, 60.4 in March)

10 a.m. ET: New home sales, March (885,000 expected, 775,000 in February)

Earnings

6:50 a.m. ET: Schlumberger (SLB) to report adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share on $ 5.09 billion in revenue

7:00 a.m. ET: American Express (AXP) to report adjusted earnings of $ 1.62 per share on revenue of $ 9.21 billion

7:00 a.m. ET: Honeywell (HON) to report adjusted earnings of $ 1.80 per share on $ 8.09 billion in revenue

7:30 a.m. ET: Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to report adjusted earnings of $ 1.93 per share on revenue of $ 4.97 billion

Top news

Biden to raise historic tax on investment gains for the rich [Reuters]

Bitcoin Falls Below $ 50k As Biden Tax Plans Trigger Crypto Sell [Yahoo Finance UK]

Daily active Snap Q1 users likely jumped another 20% as pandemic continued [Yahoo Finance]

Intel’s profit forecast, data center sales miss expectations; stocks fall [Reuters]

Yahoo Finance strengths

Why Southwest CEO Gary Kelly is ‘euphoric’ over airline takeover

Dimon: Post-lockdown economic boom has ‘absolutely’ started

These companies are pushing up prices because of soaring inflation

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos