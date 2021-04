COVID-19: Best of Airline Industry, EU and UK Blame for Resumption of Travel | Business news

The head of the global aviation agency criticized the UK and EU’s handling of the resumption of international travel amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Willie Walsh, who heads the parent company of British Airways IAG until September last year, spoke in his capacity as a director of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) after more than a year of COVID-19 hindering world travel.

The aviation industry has seen the need to increase cash and shrink aircraft at the cost of thousands of jobs, including 13,000 jobs in BA alone, to overcome unprecedented turbulence.

In an interview with Ian King Live, Walsh declared “optimistic” about the global economic recovery for the remainder of the year, but agreed that Europe is a region of greatest concern as continued regulation creates traffic congestion.

In the UK, the government’s roadmap aims to allow vacation abroad as early as May 17 under the destination’traffic light’ system to minimize the risk of recurring infections in high-risk countries.

Combined with a virus testing regime for anyone heading abroad.

However, Walsh reflected the concerns of aviation industry executives, including easyJet’s boss, who said the PCR testing required by the rules risked incurring “travel costs beyond the means of many people.”

Ministers promised to find ways to lower costs, but lawmakers complained about the lack of clarity and called for more information on the resumption of the overseas vacation market by the end of this month.

The President of IATA was shocked to deal with the situation as the European Union’s vaccination program started slowly and then caught up.

Image: Willie Walsh is a former pilot who ran a BA prior to acquiring the parent company IAG’s chief executive.

“I am disappointed with the way Europe manages this, and I would have expected a more cohesive and integrated response from EU countries, especially in the post-Brexit environment.

“If you think that freedom of movement is one of the fundamental principles of the EU, that freedom has been suspended or withdrawn.

“I think it’s a very tough move and I understand it clearly when there’s a health crisis, but when I see progress, I think it’s natural and reasonable to believe that the regulation has been deregulated so people can exercise their freedom again.”

