British Scientists Discover Evidence of Human-to-Cat Nose Bead Spread | Corona virus





Researchers have identified two cases of human-cat transmission of Covid-19. Scientists at the University of Glasgow have discovered cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection as part of the UK’s cat population screening program.

Cats of different breeds lived in separate houses and had mild to severe respiratory signs. Researchers believe both pets were infected by the owner, who showed symptoms of Corona 19 until the cat was unwell.

The study, published in the veterinary record, says that there is no evidence of cat-to-human transmission or that cats, dogs, or other domestic animals play a significant role in the epidemiology of human Covid infection.

However, scientists say it is important to improve our understanding of whether livestock can act as a reservoir for the virus, allowing its continued spread, and whether pets can play a role in infecting humans.

Professor Margaret Hosie of the MRC-University of Glasgows Center for Virus Research said: Improves understanding of Sars-CoV-2 infection in animals.

Currently, animal-to-human transmission represents a relatively low risk to public health in areas where human-to-human transmission is still high. However, as human cases decline, the possibility of transmission between animals is becoming increasingly important as a potential source of Sars-CoV-2 reintroduction in humans.

Therefore, it is important to increase our understanding of how exposed animals can play a role in propagation.

Researchers at the center worked with the University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Services (VDS) for this study.

The first cat was a 4-month-old female Ragdoll kitten at home, whose owners had symptoms consistent with Sars-CoV-2 infection at the end of March 2020, but were not tested.

This kitten was taken to the vet in April 2020 for shortness of breath, but the condition worsened and had to be put down. Damage consistent with viral pneumonia was found in post-mortem lung samples and there was evidence of Sars-CoV-2 infection.

The second cat was a 6-year-old female Siamese woman whose homeowner tested positive for Covid-19. The cat was taken to the vet for nasal discharge and conjunctivitis, but the symptoms were mild and the cat recovered later.

Covid-19 infection was confirmed in a retrospective investigation of swabs submitted to VDS between March and July 2020 for routine pathogen screening.

Scientists believe that because of the limited animal testing, both cases have the potential to underestimate the actual frequency of human-animal transmission.

