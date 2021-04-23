Bitcoin drops below $ 50,000, partly hampered by rising US tax concerns





The price of bitcoin fell below the psychologically important level of $ 50,000 on Friday, as concerns about rising U.S. taxes spilled over to cryptocurrencies, adding to the recent already simmering pressure on these alternative investments.

Bitcoin BTCUSD price, -5.52% for the last change of hands at $ 47,659, a 12% drop over 24 hours and a level not seen since early March, according to Coindesk. The losses were spread across other cryptocurrencies, with the ether ETHUSD, -6.77%, on the ethereum network, also dropping around 13% over the same period, trading at $ 2,120. XRP XRPUSD, -12.92%, which is pegged to Ripple, lost 22% in 24 hours, the last trade at $ 1.01.

The new losses for bitcoin represent a drop of around 26% from a recent high of $ 64,829 for the cryptocurrency. A 20% drop meets the widely accepted definition of a correction. Bitcoin saw a sharp drop over the past weekend, although the cryptocurrency’s volatility means slips of more than 10% are not unusual. Fears of increased regulation were at the heart of last Sunday’s pullback.

Friday’s losses follow a loss of more than 300 points for industrialists at Dow DJIA, + 0.19% after a media report that President Joe Biden plans to almost double the capital gains tax On the rich.

It is clear that Bitcoin is more susceptible to capital gains tax threats than most asset classes. The threat of regulation, either directly in developed markets or indirectly through the tax authorities, has always been Achilles heel cryptos, in my opinion, Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, told clients in a note. .

Halley said the next bitcoin level to watch is $ 42,000, which could happen this weekend, next week, or maybe not at all.

Hopefully we will hear from so many experts saying that this is a sign that bitcoin is becoming a mature mainstream asset if it drops 10% this weekend, as we do when it rises, or a crypto -exchange chooses to go public, he said.

A number of analysts have warned of a short-term slowdown in bitcoin as the cryptocurrency continued to decline after hitting an all-time high above $ 64,000 following the crypto platform’s direct listing. Coinbase coin COIN, -0.31%.

