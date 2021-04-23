Declining demand for vaccines in the US has led some places to cut doses





JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Louisiana has stopped asking the federal government for full allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine. About three-quarters of Kansas counties have refused new vaccine shipments at least once in the past month. And in Mississippi, officials have asked the federal government to ship vials in smaller packages so they don’t go to waste.

As the supply of coronavirus vaccine doses in the United States exceeds demand, some parts of the country are finding so little interest in the vaccines that they have to refuse shipments.

It’s a kind of wedging. Some people just don’t want it, said Stacey Hileman, a nurse with the rural Kansas Decatur County Health Department, where less than a third of the county’s 2,900 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Declining demand for vaccines illustrates the challenge the United States faces in trying to beat the pandemic while dealing with the loom of tens of thousands of doses on the shelves as countries like India and the Brazil are booming. medical emergencies.

More than half of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and President Joe Biden this week celebrated the eclipse of the 200 million doses given in his first 100 days in office. He also acknowledged entering a new phase to build awareness and overcome hesitation.

Across the country, pharmacists and public health officials are seeing demand dwindle and supplies accumulate. About half of the counties in Iowas have stopped requesting new doses from the state, and Louisiana has not requested certain doses of the vaccine to be sent in the past week.

Some are urging federal officials to send more vaccines to places where there is demand rather than allocating them based on population, including Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who said Thursday they could administer two to three times more doses per day if they had more supply.

In Mississippi, small town pharmacist Robin Jackson practically begged anyone in the community to show up and get the shot after receiving her first shipment of vaccine earlier this month and demand was low, despite the placement of garden signs on the outside of its storefront celebrating the arrival of the expeditions. She wasted more vaccines than she gave and began to persuade her family members at the pharmacy to get vaccinated.

No one was coming, she said. And I mean nobody.

In Barber County, Kansas, which has refused state vaccine doses for two of the past four weeks, Danielle Farr said she had no plans to get the vaccine. The 32-year-old said she had COVID-19 last year, along with her 5 and 12-year-old sons and her husband.

Blood tests have detected antibodies to the virus in all four of them, so she believes they are already protected.

I believe in vaccines that have eradicated terrible diseases in the last 60, 70 years. I totally and fully believe in this, said Farr, who works at an accounting firm. Now, a vaccine that’s been rushed in six, seven months, I’m just going to be a little more careful about what I choose to put in my body.

Barbara Gennaro, a stay-at-home mom of two toddlers in Yazoo City, Mississippi, said everyone in her home-school community is against the vaccine. Gennaro said she generally avoids vaccinations for her family in general and the coronavirus vaccine was no different.

All the strong Christians that I associate with are against it, she said. Fear is what prompts people to get vaccinated clearly and simply. The more a person trusts in the Lord, the less likely they are to want the vaccine or feel it is needed.

Another challenge for vaccinations in a rural state like Mississippi is that in many cases the doses are shipped in large packages with a vial containing at least 10 doses.

At a press conference in early April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Mississippi officials had asked the federal government to send the vaccines in smaller packages so they wouldn’t go to waste.

If you’re in New York City and you’re sending a package to one of the big drugstores in downtown Manhattan, there are literally millions and millions of people within walking distance most likely of that particular pharmacy, a said Reeves. Well, if you’re in the Itta Bena, Mississippi countryside, you just aren’t.

To combat reluctance, Louisiana continues to increase its outreach work with community organizations and religious leaders, has established a hotline to help people make appointments, and is working to find a free transport to a vaccination center. The health department is sending more than 100,000 letters on Monday encouraging people to get vaccinated, and robocalls from regional medical directors are being sent to landlines statewide.

In New Mexico, state officials are considering recruiting community champions from trusted residents of areas who are reluctant to get vaccinated and who can address concerns about safety and efficacy. Question-and-answer style town halls are also a possibility. And video testimonials about the coronavirus vaccines have already been recorded.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said that now that everyone qualifies for the vaccine, public health officials are meeting with three groups: not able, not now and not ever.

The first group, he said, is unable to get their hits because there is some sort of barrier. Not nows have serious questions about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and whether they need the vaccine.

He said they are not ready to write off others, but rather work to find trusted messengers like doctors, family members, community members to give them good information.

In Corinth, Mississippi, pharmacist Austin Bullard said many people wait to be vaccinated until a single-dose vaccine is available. The news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the risk of even small blood clotting has scared people about any kind of vaccination.

I feel like there has been more hesitation in all areas since then, he said.

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas and Smith from Providence, Rhode Island. Associated Press reporters Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Steve LeBlanc in Boston contributed to this report.

