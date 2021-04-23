UK and UN SDGs: Time to Success or Break





Professor David Hulme, University of Manchester Global Development Institute

This week, the UK government was trying to get a firm seat in the global driver’s seat to cut carbon. The Prime Minister has announced a surprisingly ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 78% from 1990 levels by 2035, which is among the best in the world and strengthens the UK’s role as COP26 Chair (Annual to tackle climate change). Global conference). In Glasgow, November 2021. Britain can argue that “puts money where the mouth is.”

At one level, this is good news, but it could be an attempt to draw attention while leaving the stage against the context of recent UK policy changes. While the UK is advocating global leadership in decarburization, it is giving up its global role played by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UK has a proud history of leading the way in setting and achieving UN goals. In 2000 or so, Clare Short, Gordon Brown and Labor colleagues made a fundamental contribution to 193 countries that agreed to the UN Millennium Development Goals or MDGs (predecessors of the SDGs) and energized the implementation of the MDGs. The goal of putting 0.7% of GNI into development aid was agreed between parties in 2005, achieved in 2013, and enacted in law in 2015.

In 2012-2015, Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron played a key role in establishing the SDGs. He has served as co-chair of the’Rich World’ of the UN High-Level Panel on Development Goals since 2015 and has formed a team of UK Cabinet-International Development (DFID) who are directly involved in UN negotiations. One negotiator who attended the 70-seat conference said that Britain’s technical competence and dedication were so trusted: “…sometimes London’s text is cut and pasted right into a new draft document.” While many foreign aid agencies have only worked on spending aid, DFID has worked with other UK departments (financial, environmental, and trade) to achieve a’merger policy’ in the UK.

However, the era of poverty reduction in the UK and global leadership on SDGs seems to be confirming four policy actions in recent years. Regarded by most experts as one of the world’s leading quantum development agencies, DFID was first merged into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth offices in 2020. The development of the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is a secondary goal and the ambassador or senior member can incorporate diplomatic and geopolitical goals into the UK development efforts. FCDO has consistently lost a passionate senior official at DFID ever since.

Second, the UK cut aid spending from 0.7% of GNI to 0.5%. In fact, the 2002 International Development Law was discontinued. In just one year, the aid budget will be cut by nearly a third from £14.5 billion in 2020 to £10 billion this year. The government has argued that the IFS is doing the work it needs due to Covid-19 debt, but this cut shows that it makes a’small difference’ to UK public debt. These cuts reflect Britain’s diminishing moral commitment to helping the poorest people in the world.

Third, aid budget cuts are well managed by FCDO. Humanitarian aid to victims of conflict in Yemen and Syria suddenly declines, which could lead to people starving or dying from food shortages. In addition, the UK’s Conservative government-designed Global Challenge research fund was cut, halting UK developing country university partnerships on health, environmental and scientific issues. (The FutureDAMS project I’m heading has been discontinued, so you should express your interest here).

Finally, the Conservative’s extensive, integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy focuses on security and defense and rarely mentions the global development to achieve the SDG and the UK’s contribution to the global public good. There is little interest in key SDGs such as Goal 1 (Eradication Poverty) and Goal 10 (Reduce Inequality).

Thus, the UK and its government appear to be at an intersection. Is the fulfillment of the global development commitment in the last election declaration replaced by the big commitment to decarburization?

It is possible to withdraw from the UK’s genuine contribution to global leadership, but it is energetically challenged by British civil society (NGOs, religious communities, independent media, think tanks, universities, etc.). Over the past 25 years, many individuals and groups in the UK have been devoted to the idea of ​​thinking beyond self-interest in order to contribute to the world and global public goods and social justice that can meet the needs of all citizens. all. British civil society is actively pushing the UK to maintain its global role in achieving the SDGs.

British civil society may not have a mobile number of Boris Johnson (like James Dyson) or Rishi Sunak (like David Cameron), but using a morally legitimate form of advocacy and lobbying, the SDGs of the current and future UK It will improve the future outlook of citizens.

