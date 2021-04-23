UK childhood school demands more playtime during tutoring | child





Education experts and child psychologists have raised warnings about childhood academia as evidence increases that free play in schools and homes is favorably undermining academic, sports, and cultural activities.

Experts are concerned that children in the UK are losing unstructured playtime in class, and lunch breaks full of supervised educational activities are getting shorter. At the end of school, homework and extracurricular activities eat up more leisure time.

They are calling on the government to take advantage of the epidemic pauses to rethink childhood and stop the growing schooling of younger lives beyond the narrow scope of academic achievement.

Tim Gill, author and advocate of children’s play, has had a miserable year for a huge number of children. I hope one of the things the epidemic can cause is to take a step back to get a holistic view of children’s lives and well-being.

This week’s UK Children’s Play Survey found that today’s youth have to wait longer to play alone. While they are typically 11 years old, their parents are 2 years younger and often engage in less adventurous play than the previous generation.

Meanwhile, debate continues over measures to support children’s recovery after the pandemic. While the government is focusing on academic pursuits, extended school days, and short vacations, child psychologists have called for summer play to protect children’s mental health.

Dr. Naomi Lott, an expert on the right to play at the University of Nottingham, warned that the loss of play was very serious. It has a wide range of effects on children. However, since play is considered frivolous, we forget all long-term benefits for children and society as a whole.

Studies from the UCL Institute of Education have shown that school breaks have been shortened over the years, by an hour or so shorter than 20 years ago, and are filled with a variety of organized activities that further restrict free play.

Hackney New School, a secondary school in eastern London, has recently attracted national attention after introducing chess clubs, poetry recitals, and quizzes at lunchtime to reduce bullying. It has long been my belief that students can do more for them during their breaks, principal Charlotte Whelan told the BBC. Too often you see them wandering the playground aimlessly. We want to count every minute in school.

Sir Michael Wilshaw, former principal and chief executive of Ofsted, said that as the performing culture took its place in school, school breaks were reduced and demanded a better balance. I’m not criticizing the performing culture, but these are young people who grow up preparing for a big and wide world. They need to learn to mix with each other and mix to become more mature.

Experts say that other examples of schoolization in childhood are: Breakfast and after-school clubs help working parents, but extend school days to one free time. Even in elementary school, the importance of homework is growing. Pressure to prepare very young children for school; The advent of the rear-seat generation who went to pick-up activities from school, the breaks of children at school decreased, the age allowed without supervision increased, and the focus after a year of limiting social play was Helen Dodd, professor of child psychology at the University of Reading, academic pursuit Said.

This childhood school culture and the increased time children spend in adult-led activities reduce children’s play time, eliminate opportunities for independence, and negate the simple joys and freedoms of childhood.

Brian Sutton-Smith is famous for the opposite of play being depression, but in the face of an increasing rate of mental health problems, we continue to ignore the value of play.

According to Senior Educational Psychologist Dr. Melernie Meheux: Reducing opportunities for play and focusing on structured/formal learning both at home and at school puts unnecessary pressure on children and families.

Parents, like their children, can feel the pressure their children must perform and achieve, which in the long run can affect their child’s self-esteem, self-confidence, and willingness to take risks.

A nine-year-old mother, full of tutoring schedules for piano, choir, football, ballet, contemporary dance, swimming, etc., woke up in the middle of the night and was worried that she did not give her daughter a chance to learn. language.

We tried to keep one afternoon absolutely free, but she’s already protesting that she doesn’t have free time. She wants her own time. What the blockade gave her was great. However, now the school has completely resumed and activities have resumed.

Meheux said learning is important. However, if there is no opportunity to play and participate with friends and family, children will not be able to reach their full potential because they do not have the ability to engage in learning.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education, who asked for an answer, cited the government’s 1.7 billion catch-up funding, including $950 million and a sports and activity action plan to support students’ mental health. We know that young people have faced unprecedented challenges over the past year, including well-being and development. Therefore, support for a student’s mental and physical health is an important part of recovery.

Described in the book’s book No Fear as a handbook for exercise for more free and dangerous play, Gill said that as a young child it was pretty miserable. No one pays much attention to whether you are happy or healthy. They just care about your grades.

Almost prison-like children’s supervision of time is really worrisome as well as school. From the perspective of children and adolescents wherever they go, you can see that their lives are increasingly being supervised as time and space decrease.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos