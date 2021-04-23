Daily US data as of April 23





The rate of reported daily Covid vaccinations administered in the United States fell below 3 million for the first time in weeks Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the same time, more states have crossed the midpoint for residents with at least one shot.

American vaccines administered

The United States has recorded an average of 2.9 million shots per day over the past week, according to CDC data. The daily average has held above 3 million for more than two consecutive weeks and peaked at 3.4 million reported shots per day on April 13.

One reason for the slight drop may be the ongoing cessation of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, which the Food and Drug Administration advised states to suspend earlier this month “as a precaution” after six women developed the disorder. rare blood clotting.

The J&J vaccine represents less than 4% of the 219 million total doses administered in the United States to date. But the single-injection option has proven particularly useful in some communities that have difficulty in repeatedly accessing vaccination sites and has been used for an average of 425,000 reported injections per day at peak levels at the time of day. half April.

United States share of the vaccinated population

About 40% of the American population has received one or more vaccines and more than a quarter are fully vaccinated. Among the elderly, more than 81% received at least one dose.

New Hampshire surpasses all other states in terms of residents with one or more vaccines, with 59% of the population at least partially vaccinated. Connecticut crossed the halfway point earlier this week, and Maine and Massachusetts did so on Thursday.

Many states are approaching the milestone, with Vermont, New Mexico, New Jersey, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania all across the 45% mark.

States behind the national rate include Mississippi, where 30% of residents received at least one shot, and Alabama and Louisiana, where 31% of residents were trapped. Eleven states in total are below 35%.

Covid cases in the United States

The United States reports nearly 62,000 new coronavirus infections per day, based on a seven-day average of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This level is above the country’s most recent low of 53,600 per day at the end of March, but has been declining over the past week.

In Michigan, where the daily number of cases is the nation’s per capita, the epidemic may show signs of slowing. The state is reporting an average of nearly 6,200 new cases a day over the past week, up from nearly 7,700 a day a week ago.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The United States reports an average of around 700 daily Covid deaths, according to data from Hopkins. The death toll nationwide during the pandemic has exceeded 570,000.

