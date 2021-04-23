China moves as Britain retreats to foreign aid – POLITICO





China is ready to intervene as London Global UK withdraws aid spending abroad.

As development charities and researchers agree with the UK’s decision to cut offshore development assistance (ODA) spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of national gross income, China is looking for opportunities to further expand its reach and influence.

I think [Chinas] Romilly Greenhill, director of UK development charity ONE, said this would be a real gift for them in terms of the relationships they are building in African countries.

The UK spent $14.5 billion annually as the world’s third-largest aid donor in 2020, after the United States and Germany. However, in November it announced that it would cut its aid budget to 10 billion in 2021.

The government’s first indication of where these cuts would fall was only revealed on Wednesday evening in a written parliamentary statement by Foreign Minister Dominic Raab. The statement is light on the details, but several effects of the cuts are starting to appear.

An initial analysis by Bond, a UK network for organizations engaged in international development, predicts that from 2019 to 2021 humanitarian aid will decrease by 41%, health will decrease by 9%, open society and conflict resolution will be possible. 68% cut. However, differences in budget periods and the way aid is classified in government announcements make comparisons difficult.

Funding for development-related projects run by UK Research and Innovation, a scientific funding agency in the UK, has been allocated 4% to R&D, cut from 250 million to 125 million. An additional $38 million has been allocated for R&D by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal and Development (FCDO) with the aim of promoting innovation.

With the sudden decline, researchers and charities are paying contractors and struggling to determine which projects can be withdrawn. Ranil Dissanayake, policy fellow at the Global Development Center, said it strengthens the Chinese model’s attractiveness to support development. Compared to the kind of philanthropic support that African countries receive from many Western donors, China is much clearer about what they offer them when they invest, he explained. It also means that it is more predictable from the receiver’s point of view.

In Africa, China has already signaled that it is ready to spend a lot of money. President Xi Jinping pledged $60 billion to the continent in 2018 and promised to encourage businesses to invest at least $10 billion by this year.

Last month, in a call with Burundi’s President Variste Ndayishimiye, which was voted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the country with the lowest per capita GDP this year, Xi pledged to increase development strategy synergies and realize win-win cooperation and joint development. level.

But money comes with conditions, says Tom Tugendhat, a British Conservative Congressman and chairman of a Chinese research group that is sensitive to China. Some Commonwealth countries are feeling increasingly Chinese pressure, but they know that Chinese aid comes with a rope attached, he said.

China’s investment is made through a one-on-one initiative, a combination of aided cash and non-aided commercial loans. Initially focused on infrastructure such as high-speed rail and ports, but with a focus on malaria and coronavirus, it is rapidly expanding into more priority areas including digital, space, and health.

During the epidemic, China is far more active in health funding, said Andreas Fuchs, professor of developmental economics at the University of Göttingen and head of the Kiel Institute China Initiative. The company funded the famous delivery of medical masks, sent medical teams to the country, and is currently funding the construction of a new African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

China publicly communicates that one of the goals of health assistance to developing countries is to promote its own exports, Fuchs said. That is why China puts more emphasis on mutual benefit.

Look east

Some affected by the UK cuts are already looking east to secure these mutual benefits.

Vice-Chancellor Dhanjay Jhurry of the University of Mauritius said the abrupt cuts in UK funding would make the affected research institutions seek help from other donors such as China and France. The latter pledged to increase ODA funds to 0.55% of GDP by 2022. He also predicted that regional cooperation would be strengthened through the Indian Forestry Association, an intergovernmental organization made up of 23 member states.

Regional cooperation is strengthening and some other countries have more room to invest in African countries, he said.

But there will be winners and losers, said Subir Sinha, a development instructor at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London. China will focus its investments in countries with existing research infrastructure such as South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya (all Commonwealth countries). Support for poor countries like Ethiopia will become more evident through scholarships to study at Chinese universities.

China is not in the establishment business [research] Infrastructure from scratch. It wouldn’t make sense to them. Sinha will see universities that already have some infrastructure infused with cash from China, Sinha said.

Meanwhile, the long list of NGOs has raised concerns with Chinese authorities about the impact of some investments on local ecosystems. ONEs Greenhill says China is far less effective than the UK in aid funding indicators such as environmental and labor standards and human rights.

And there will be other influences too. British aid and Chinese aid are not similar substitutes and are not, said Dissanayake of the Global Development Center. They aim to do different things.

Bai Chunli, chairman of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), which is leading the scientific component of the initiative, said science, technology and innovation are key drivers of the One-to-One initiative. BRI funds are already behind the construction of at least nine research and education centers in participating countries.

British scholars are concerned that Chinese aid will shift the focus to aspects such as technical and physical sciences, in line with the goal of a one-on-one initiative to get rid of the social sciences and humanities that were the focus of the UK fund.

I think China will operate in a rather hierarchical way and will give privileges to technology, natural and health sciences rather than research that unites social, cultural, historical and economic issues, says Melissa Leach, director of the London-based Institute. said. Development research.

For broader international development funding, one of the UK’s strengths in funding aid is its focus on niche markets and small organizations that provide highly technical support and services, said Abigael Baldoumas, Bonds Policy and Aid Support Manager. When they disappear, it’s not easy to find again, she said. She added that Britain, a leader in sexual and reproductive health, is also at risk.

However, Jhurry argues that developing countries have to deal with the loss of funds and are not in a position to stop investors. Mauritius has presented the possibility that China and India could use it as a bridge between Asia and Africa, and despite not yet joining the one-on-one initiative, they have a good bilateral partnership with China, he said.

When we talk about global goals, all big powers should be able to cooperate with everyone. We shouldn’t say that this place is doomed, we don’t want to partner with them, we want to look at other places as well. Honestly, I don’t think this is a strategy that will help the world.

The British Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of Commonwealth and Development have stated that they maintain close bilateral cooperation with Commonwealth member states and in the Commonwealth and other international forums. The UK added that it plans to return to its 0.7% aid promise when the economy recovers from the epidemic. Brussels’ China Mission did not respond to requests for comment.

Stuart Lau contributed to the reporting.

